Horse & Hound; 16 May 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 16 May 2019, don’t miss our full report from Royal Windsor including the showing, showjumping, dressage action and more. Plus read our feature on the best horse jobs across the globe, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into knee joint injuries in horses. We also talk to dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer, and eventer Alexander Whewall reveals his secret for jumping corners across country. Check out our reports from across the disciplines including point-to-point action, eventing from Chatsworth and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 16 May 2019
News
- Ensuring equal equestrian opportunities
- Warning as laminitis cases rise
- Urgent action needed on antibiotic use
- Calls for change to ‘nightmare’ dope tests
Royal Windsor
- Showing: Team Walker dominate the hunters
- Comment: Anne Leaver
- Showjumping: Swedish rider’s grand prix glory after 10-year Windsor hiatus
- Comment: Pippa Funnell
- Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin does it again
- Endurance: Home side rider overcomes her demons
- Driving: British driver ends 19-year Windsor drought
Features
- Living the dream: Our pick of the best horse jobs across the globe
- Products: Beautiful showing accessories
- Sue Spence: On her hunting over the years and around the country
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The equine physiotherapist
- Property: Equestrian homes in Cornwall
- Vet clinic: Potential problems in a horse’s knee joint
- H&H interview: We visit dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer at home
- Fix it: Eventer Alexander Whewall on jumping corner fences across country
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Hunting: Steven Ashworth
- Eventing: Mark Todd
- Dressage: Anna Ross
Reports
- Eventing: Chatsworth, Aston-le-Walls and more
- Dressage: Addington Manor and highlights
- Showjumping: Chepstow International and more
- Showing: TSR Spring, BSPS Area 1B and more
- Point-to-point: Peper Harow, Garthorpe and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale
Get your magazine today
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download the digital magazine on iPad
- Download the digital magazine on other devices