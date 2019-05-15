Horse & Hound; 16 May 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 16 May 2019, don’t miss our full report from Royal Windsor including the showing, showjumping, dressage action and more. Plus read our feature on the best horse jobs across the globe, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into knee joint injuries in horses. We also talk to dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer, and eventer Alexander Whewall reveals his secret for jumping corners across country. Check out our reports from across the disciplines including point-to-point action, eventing from Chatsworth and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 16 May 2019

News

Ensuring equal equestrian opportunities

Warning as laminitis cases rise

Urgent action needed on antibiotic use

Calls for change to ‘nightmare’ dope tests

Royal Windsor

Showing: Team Walker dominate the hunters

Comment: Anne Leaver

Showjumping: Swedish rider’s grand prix glory after 10-year Windsor hiatus

Comment: Pippa Funnell

Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin does it again

Endurance: Home side rider overcomes her demons

Driving: British driver ends 19-year Windsor drought

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Features

Living the dream: Our pick of the best horse jobs across the globe

Products: Beautiful showing accessories

Sue Spence: On her hunting over the years and around the country

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The equine physiotherapist

Property: Equestrian homes in Cornwall

Vet clinic: Potential problems in a horse’s knee joint

H&H interview: We visit dressage rider Alice Oppenheimer at home

Fix it: Eventer Alexander Whewall on jumping corner fences across country

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Hunting: Steven Ashworth

Eventing: Mark Todd

Dressage: Anna Ross

Reports

Eventing: Chatsworth, Aston-le-Walls and more

Dressage: Addington Manor and highlights

Showjumping: Chepstow International and more

Showing: TSR Spring, BSPS Area 1B and more

Point-to-point: Peper Harow, Garthorpe and more

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today