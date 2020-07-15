Horse & Hound; 16 July 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 16 July, don’t miss our “amateur special”, we talk to elite working riders who are reaching the top with just one ride, plus the most compatible jobs if you’re looking to balance a career with competing and much more. Meet new British showjumping star James Wilson in this week’s H&H interview, and in “Vet clinic” we look at the meaning behind crookedness in horses. We also go behind the scenes at home with eventing world champion Ros Canter and check out our hunting content on how you can spot a well-made hound. We have reports from eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing action as sports make a comeback. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look back at the brilliant eventing career of “flying Scot” Ian Stark.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 16 July 2020

News

Action taken to pull down barriers to diversity

Eventing makes a comeback

Safety implications of rotational fall research

Amateur special

All in a day’s work: Amateur jockey Timo Condie

Making it count: Elite amateurs on reaching the top with just one ride

Career and horses: How to best juggle the two according to H&H readers, plus the most compatible jobs if you want to compete alongside working

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Eventing: Pippa Roome

People and horses

H&H interview: Up-and-coming British showjumper James Wilson

5 minutes with: Paralympian Sophie Wells on psychology and the pony who put her off jumping

Life lessons: Show producer Magnus Nicholson on acting ambitions and more

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Crookedness: What the term “crooked” really means and what may be causing the issue, plus how to iron out you horse’s straightness problems

Feature

Access all areas: At home with eventing world champion and mother-of-one Ros Canter

Reports

Eventing: The sport makes a comeback at Tweseldown

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Showing: Highlights

Hunting



The perfect hound: How you can spot a well-made hound

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The successful eventing career of the “flying Scot” Ian Stark

Classified ads



Horses for sale

