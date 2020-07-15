Horse & Hound; 16 July 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 16 July, don’t miss our “amateur special”, we talk to elite working riders who are reaching the top with just one ride, plus the most compatible jobs if you’re looking to balance a career with competing and much more. Meet new British showjumping star James Wilson in this week’s H&H interview, and in “Vet clinic” we look at the meaning behind crookedness in horses. We also go behind the scenes at home with eventing world champion Ros Canter and check out our hunting content on how you can spot a well-made hound. We have reports from eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing action as sports make a comeback. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look back at the brilliant eventing career of “flying Scot” Ian Stark.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 16 July 2020
News
- Action taken to pull down barriers to diversity
- Eventing makes a comeback
- Safety implications of rotational fall research
Amateur special
- All in a day’s work: Amateur jockey Timo Condie
- Making it count: Elite amateurs on reaching the top with just one ride
- Career and horses: How to best juggle the two according to H&H readers, plus the most compatible jobs if you want to compete alongside working
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
People and horses
- H&H interview: Up-and-coming British showjumper James Wilson
- 5 minutes with: Paralympian Sophie Wells on psychology and the pony who put her off jumping
- Life lessons: Show producer Magnus Nicholson on acting ambitions and more
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Crookedness: What the term “crooked” really means and what may be causing the issue, plus how to iron out you horse’s straightness problems
Feature
- Access all areas: At home with eventing world champion and mother-of-one Ros Canter
Reports
- Eventing: The sport makes a comeback at Tweseldown
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
- Showing: Highlights
Hunting
- The perfect hound: How you can spot a well-made hound
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The successful eventing career of the “flying Scot” Ian Stark
Classified ads
- Horses for sale