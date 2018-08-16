Horse & Hound; 16 August 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 16 August 2018, don’t miss our youth rider special, plus read our feature on arena surfaces and which might be the right one for you. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at managing horses’ weight, and we talk to amateur showing breeder Billy Moran. Check out reports from the Pony European Championships and Dublin Horse Show and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 16 August 2018

News

Noseband tightness hits headlines

New research into concussion

Endurance mix-up rumbles on

Unlicensed doctor officiated at BE events

Youth rider special



A flying start: The best and most positive ways to introduce your child to riding

Going it alone: Those who have made the leap reveal what it takes for a young rider to turn pro today

Before fame: Top riders reveal their childhood influences that set them on their path to stardom

Features

The Horse & Hound Awards 2018: A chance to nominate your human and equine heroes

Arena surfaces: The right choice for your arena

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Crematorium owner Steph Crowther

Property: A selection of fantastic farmhouses

Vet clinic: Managing your horse’s weight

H&H interview: Amateur showing breeder Billy Moran



Fix it: Showing star Danielle Heath on giving a spooky horse confidence

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Di Lampard

Showing: Katie Hunnable-Jerram

Reports

Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Hartpury, Dalkeith, pony European Championships and highlights



Dressage: Bury Farm, pony European Championships, Youth Horse International and highlights

Showjumping: Dublin Horse Show, Pyecombe, Keysoe, pony European Championships and more



Showing: Dublin Horse Show, National Welsh Championships, Garstang, Side Saddle National Championships and more

Hunting: West of England Hound Show

Riding club: Horse Trials Championships

Classified ads



Horses for sale

