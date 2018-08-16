Horse & Hound; 16 August 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 16 August 2018, don’t miss our youth rider special, plus read our feature on arena surfaces and which might be the right one for you. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at managing horses’ weight, and we talk to amateur showing breeder Billy Moran. Check out reports from the Pony European Championships and Dublin Horse Show and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 16 August 2018
News
- Noseband tightness hits headlines
- New research into concussion
- Endurance mix-up rumbles on
- Unlicensed doctor officiated at BE events
Youth rider special
- A flying start: The best and most positive ways to introduce your child to riding
- Going it alone: Those who have made the leap reveal what it takes for a young rider to turn pro today
- Before fame: Top riders reveal their childhood influences that set them on their path to stardom
Features
- The Horse & Hound Awards 2018: A chance to nominate your human and equine heroes
- Arena surfaces: The right choice for your arena
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Crematorium owner Steph Crowther
- Property: A selection of fantastic farmhouses
- Vet clinic: Managing your horse’s weight
- H&H interview: Amateur showing breeder Billy Moran
- Fix it: Showing star Danielle Heath on giving a spooky horse confidence
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Di Lampard
- Showing: Katie Hunnable-Jerram
Reports
- Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Hartpury, Dalkeith, pony European Championships and highlights
- Dressage: Bury Farm, pony European Championships, Youth Horse International and highlights
- Showjumping: Dublin Horse Show, Pyecombe, Keysoe, pony European Championships and more
- Showing: Dublin Horse Show, National Welsh Championships, Garstang, Side Saddle National Championships and more
- Hunting: West of England Hound Show
- Riding club: Horse Trials Championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale