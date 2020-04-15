Horse & Hound; 16 April 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 16 April, don’t miss our “Vet special” including features on laminitis, Cushing’s disease, hoof problems, moody mares and much more. Check out our new series on mindset training, and meet the equestrian NHS staff working on the front line. Plus, read all about former world and European champion showjumper David Broome and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore an unusual colic case. Top jump jockey Richard Johnson also reveals his life lessons, we talk to US dressage star Steffen Peters in H&H interview and don’t miss our hunting content including hunting from America and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 16 April 2020
News
- Sports’ efforts to remain viable during crisis
- Pandemic sparks equine welfare concerns
- Employers urged to adhere to law changes
- Island nation given boost for equestrian sport
Vet special
- Laminitis: When it strikes without warning
- Cushing’s disease: Is your horse at risk?
- Hoof issues: Six common problems
- Moody mares: What is causing unwanted behaviour?
- Rearing: Causes and solutions for horses which repeatedly rear when ridden
- Changes for vets: How the industry has evolved and where it is heading
- Products: Supplements for healthy hooves
Features
- NEW Mindset training: Transforming mental fitness
- On the front line: Meet the equestrian NHS staff
- NEW Legends of our sport: Former world and European champion David Broome
Regulars
- H&H interview: US dressage star Steffen Peters
- All in a day’s work: The breaking-in guru
- Life lessons: Jockey Richard Johnson on fitness, climbing the ladder and more
- Vet clinic: We explore an unusual colic case
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Racing: Kim Bailey
Hunting
- Hunting in the US: With the Bull Run
- Richard Gurney: How the master’s hunting life has come full circle
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Quirky” Shandy
