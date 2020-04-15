Horse & Hound; 16 April 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 16 April, don’t miss our “Vet special” including features on laminitis, Cushing’s disease, hoof problems, moody mares and much more. Check out our new series on mindset training, and meet the equestrian NHS staff working on the front line. Plus, read all about former world and European champion showjumper David Broome and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore an unusual colic case. Top jump jockey Richard Johnson also reveals his life lessons, we talk to US dressage star Steffen Peters in H&H interview and don’t miss our hunting content including hunting from America and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 16 April 2020

News

Sports’ efforts to remain viable during crisis

Pandemic sparks equine welfare concerns

Employers urged to adhere to law changes

Island nation given boost for equestrian sport

Vet special

Laminitis: When it strikes without warning

Cushing’s disease: Is your horse at risk?

Hoof issues: Six common problems

Moody mares: What is causing unwanted behaviour?

Rearing: Causes and solutions for horses which repeatedly rear when ridden

Changes for vets: How the industry has evolved and where it is heading

Products: Supplements for healthy hooves

Features

NEW Mindset training: Transforming mental fitness

Mindset training: Transforming mental fitness On the front line: Meet the equestrian NHS staff

NEW Legends of our sport: Former world and European champion David Broome

Regulars

H&H interview: US dressage star Steffen Peters

All in a day’s work: The breaking-in guru

Life lessons: Jockey Richard Johnson on fitness, climbing the ladder and more

Vet clinic: We explore an unusual colic case

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Racing: Kim Bailey

Hunting

Hunting in the US: With the Bull Run

Richard Gurney: How the master’s hunting life has come full circle

Hunter of a lifetime: “Quirky” Shandy

