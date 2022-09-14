Horse & Hound; 15 September 2022

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 15 September, we publish our own 10-page tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. There are also columns from Carl Hester and Julie Templeton for dressage and showing aficionados. This week’s interview is with Giuseppe della Chiesa, course-designer for this week’s eventing World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy, while for our hunting fans, we look at the life of a Horse & Hound hunting correspondent. This week’s Vet Clinic looks at what causes swellings on horses’ legs and when should you worry about them, and we have reports from the world of eventing, dressage, showjumping, racing, showing and Riding Clubs as well.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 15 September 2022
In memory of Queen Elizabeth II
- A happy and glorious life: Obituary
News
- Goodbye, Ma’am: the horse world pays tribute
- Temporary rule change as flu vaccine shortage hits UK
- 20 years on: liberty and livelihood march remembered
- Hunt saboteurs sentenced after man’s tooth knocked out
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Giuseppe della Chiesa, course-designer for this week’s eventing World Championships in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy
- All in a day’s work:The veterinary equine behaviourist
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Lumps and bumps: What causes swellings on horses’ legs and when should you worry about them?
Kit focus
- Beyond the yard: A clutch bag, a throw, a wool jumper, knee-high boots and an ember and oak candle
Reports
- Showing: BSHA hunter championships, Moreton-in-Marsh, BSPS Gold Cup sports pony, Stoneleigh and more
- Eventing: Cornbury House, Epworth and Sapey
- Showjumping: Spruce Meadows, All England September Tour week two at Hickstead, Wolsingham and Wear Valley and more
- Dressage: Hunters Equestrian, Onley Grounds, British Dressage Inter County Challenge at Bury Farm, Ian Stark EC and Allens Hill
- Racing: St Leger Festival at Doncaster and Irish Champions weekend at The Curragh
- Riding Clubs: National Championships
Hunting
- Falls, flyers and new friends: The life of a Horse & Hound hunting correspondent
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more