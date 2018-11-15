Horse & Hound; 15 November 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 15 November 2018, check out all the pictures, winners and gossip from the glittering Horse & Hound Awards, plus read our feature on anti-bullying in the horse world. We also join Readyfield Bloodhounds joint-master Graham Smith for a day’s hunting and don’t miss our interview with impressionist and horsey parent Rory Bremner. We have reports from across the disciplines including racing action, showjumping from the Global Champions Tour Final and much more.
News
- ‘The time is now’ to change our industry
- Parliament road safety debate great for riders
- The holistic key to a good contact
- What you can do to fight antibiotic resistance
- Hunting Life: An ex-racehorse rises to the challenge and more
H&H Awards
- Caught on camera
- Neue Schule Rider of the Year and Feedmark Horse of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement
- Saracen Horse Feeds Young Rider of the Year and Horseware Groom of the Year
- HorseDialog Club of the Year and Absorbine Inspiration of the Year
- Griffin NuuMed Moment of the Year and Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year
- eVetDrug Vet of the Year and Balanced Horse Feeds Volunteer of the Year
Features
- Anti-bullying: Why disturbing behaviour has become rife in the equestrian world
- Products: Tack to brighten up the winter days
- On the tail of: Readyfield Bloodhounds joint-master Graham Smith
- Different hunting countries: And their hounds
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Scruffy mutt” Apollo
- Hunt stalwart: Colonel David Brooks
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The mounted police
- Property: Horsey homes with all-weather arenas
- Vet clinic: How to help if your horse gets cast in the stable
- H&H interview: Impressionist Rory Bremner on being a horsey parent
- Fix it: Showjumper Sam Hutton on slowing down
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
- Dressage:Laura Tomlinson
- Racing: Kim Bailey
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Global Champions Tour Final, Area 22 and Hartpury
- Racing: Wincanton, Warwick, Flemington and more
- Riding club: Quadrille Final
Classified ads
- Horses for sale