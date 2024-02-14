Horse & Hound; 15 February 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 15 February, we meet riders who have channelled natives’ quirky temperaments and also find our why New Forests are gaining popularity. Don’t miss our H&H interview with British Eventing chief executive Rosie Williams, plus we put Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the spotlight, as he builds up to his spring targets. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we gain expert advice on euthanasia, plus read the latest vet news. We have an exclusive column from H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome on changes to the Olympic eventing format and this week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the Monmouthshire, plus meet the new Fife Bloodhounds and we also find out about the pony that made Bob Champion.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 15 February 2024
News
- Costs and complexities: the British Eventing calendar challenge
- Twenty-six horses stopped en route to possible slaughter
- The equine health risks in misinformation
- Team chasing changes ahead
Opinion
- Eventing H&H eventing editor: Pippa Roome on changes to the Olympic eventing format
- Letters of the week
People & horses
- H&H interview: British Eventing chief executive Rosie Williams
- All in a day’s work: Juddmonte marketing manager
- In the spotlight: Grand National winner Corach Rambler, as he builds up to his spring targets
- The way we were: Our nostalgia series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Kindness at the end: Expert advice on euthanasia, plus vet news
Features
- Beyond the yard: Boots, a key ring and more
- ‘A smile and a twinkle’: Riders who have channelled natives’ quirky temperaments
- ‘Never underestimate a Forester’: Why New Forests are gaining popularity
- Inner-city riding school SOS: The impact of these schools and the challenges they face
- In safe hands: Rehab yards
- The ultimate trailer-buyer’s guide: On the road
Hunting
- A wonderful day in Wales: Monmouthshire
- St Hubert’s Blessing: The new Fife Bloodhounds
- The pony that made me: Bob Champion
Reports
- Showjumping: League of Nations and more
- Dressage: Onley Grounds EC and more
- Racing: Newbury
- Point-to-point: Brocklesby and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more