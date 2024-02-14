Horse & Hound; 15 February 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 15 February, we meet riders who have channelled natives’ quirky temperaments and also find our why New Forests are gaining popularity. Don’t miss our H&H interview with British Eventing chief executive Rosie Williams, plus we put Grand National winner Corach Rambler in the spotlight, as he builds up to his spring targets. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we gain expert advice on euthanasia, plus read the latest vet news. We have an exclusive column from H&H eventing editor Pippa Roome on changes to the Olympic eventing format and this week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the Monmouthshire, plus meet the new Fife Bloodhounds and we also find out about the pony that made Bob Champion.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 15 February 2024

News

Costs and complexities: the British Eventing calendar challenge

Twenty-six horses stopped en route to possible slaughter

The equine health risks in misinformation

Team chasing changes ahead

Opinion

Eventing H&H eventing editor: Pippa Roome on changes to the Olympic eventing format

Letters of the week

People & horses

H&H interview: British Eventing chief executive Rosie Williams

All in a day's work: Juddmonte marketing manager

In the spotlight: Grand National winner Corach Rambler, as he builds up to his spring targets

The way we were: Our nostalgia series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Kindness at the end: Expert advice on euthanasia, plus vet news

Features

Beyond the yard: Boots, a key ring and more

'A smile and a twinkle': Riders who have channelled natives' quirky temperaments

'Never underestimate a Forester': Why New Forests are gaining popularity

Inner-city riding school SOS: The impact of these schools and the challenges they face

In safe hands: Rehab yards

The ultimate trailer-buyer’s guide: On the road

Hunting

A wonderful day in Wales: Monmouthshire

St Hubert’s Blessing: The new Fife Bloodhounds

The pony that made me: Bob Champion

Reports

Showjumping: League of Nations and more

Dressage: Onley Grounds EC and more

Racing: Newbury

Point-to-point: Brocklesby and more

