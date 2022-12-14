Horse & Hound; 15 December 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 15 December, features our Christmas special, which includes a look into who the likes of Mary King and other top riders would fancy riding, plus Christmas cringes, which relives moments when festivities have gone wrong, and more. Also in this week’s issue, you can read our winter management special, plus we get the inside story of Yasmin Ingham’s World Championships gold medal-winning performance. In the Vet Clinic pages, we meet the vets who will be on duty at Christmas fixtures, including London International and Boxing Day racing meetings. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Simon Reynolds for dressage and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. And in this week’s hunting pages, we have a day with the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent, plus meet hunter of a lifetime Tommy, the tireless hunter with a leap like a stag, and plenty more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 15 December 2022
News
- ‘Watershed moment’ in equine identification law
- Whip rule changes planned in eventing
- The commentators’ part in our sport’s future
- Law stalls on live transport to slaughter
Christmas special
- All I want for Christmas: Mary King and other top riders’ dream rides
- Christmas cringes: When festivities go wrong…
- 12 days of Christmas: Improve your horse’s life
Winter management
- Budget freeze: Where you can make savings
- Winter woes: Veterinary advice on seasonal ailments
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People and horses
- How I won…: The inside story of Yasmin Ingham’s World Championships gold
- All in a day’s work: The international showjumping groom
- A vet’s life: Moorland rounds in a heatwave
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Keeping the fun running: Vets on duty at Christmas fixtures, including London International and Boxing Day racing meetings
Property and kit
- At your leisure: Homes with pools and tennis courts as well as stables
- Beyond the yard: A coat for your dog, a coat for you, plus a bangle and coaster set
Hunting
- ‘Hunting must be fun’: A day with the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent
- Hunter of a lifetime: Tommy – tireless hunter with a leap like a stag
- Hunting Life: British Hound Sports Association launches new supporters’ club
- From the field: Reading for the next generation
Reports
- Dressage: Arena UK, Cockshot, Tall Trees Arena, Beechwood EC and more
- Showjumping: Geneva, The Grange EC, Onley Grounds and more
- Racing: Cheltenham and Cork
- Point-to-point: Cornwall Hunt Club
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more