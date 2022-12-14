Horse & Hound; 15 December 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 15 December, features our Christmas special, which includes a look into who the likes of Mary King and other top riders would fancy riding, plus Christmas cringes, which relives moments when festivities have gone wrong, and more. Also in this week’s issue, you can read our winter management special, plus we get the inside story of Yasmin Ingham’s World Championships gold medal-winning performance. In the Vet Clinic pages, we meet the vets who will be on duty at Christmas fixtures, including London International and Boxing Day racing meetings. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Simon Reynolds for dressage and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. And in this week’s hunting pages, we have a day with the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent, plus meet hunter of a lifetime Tommy, the tireless hunter with a leap like a stag, and plenty more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 15 December 2022

News

‘Watershed moment’ in equine identification law

Whip rule changes planned in eventing

The commentators’ part in our sport’s future

Law stalls on live transport to slaughter

Christmas special

All I want for Christmas: Mary King and other top riders’ dream rides

Christmas cringes: When festivities go wrong…

12 days of Christmas: Improve your horse’s life

Winter management

Budget freeze: Where you can make savings

Winter woes: Veterinary advice on seasonal ailments

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses

How I won…: The inside story of Yasmin Ingham’s World Championships gold

All in a day’s work: The international showjumping groom

A vet’s life: Moorland rounds in a heatwave

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Keeping the fun running: Vets on duty at Christmas fixtures, including London International and Boxing Day racing meetings

Property and kit

At your leisure: Homes with pools and tennis courts as well as stables

Beyond the yard: A coat for your dog, a coat for you, plus a bangle and coaster set

Hunting

‘Hunting must be fun’: A day with the Old Surrey, Burstow and West Kent

Hunter of a lifetime: Tommy – tireless hunter with a leap like a stag

Hunting Life: British Hound Sports Association launches new supporters’ club

From the field: Reading for the next generation

Reports

Dressage: Arena UK, Cockshot, Tall Trees Arena, Beechwood EC and more

Showjumping: Geneva, The Grange EC, Onley Grounds and more

Racing: Cheltenham and Cork

Point-to-point: Cornwall Hunt Club

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

