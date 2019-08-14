Horse & Hound; 15 August 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 15 August 2019, read our showjumping, dressage and para dressage preview for the European Championships, plus don’t miss our transport special. Check out our full report from Dublin Horse Show, plus the British Showjumping National Championships. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into the ethics of technological advances, and in H&H interview we talk to British team dressage rider Gareth Hughes. Read reports from across the disciplines, including eventing from Hartpury and Aston-le-Walls and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 15 August 2019
News
- British showjumpers boost Olympic changes
- Italian dressage riders dubbed ‘too bad’ for Euros
- Owners challenged to accept livery cost rises
- Insurance warning for riding while abroad
- Travellers face barriers accessing suitable land
Euros preview
- Showjumping: Are Sweden the ones to beat?
- Dressage: Brits gunning for silver
- Para dressage: A shift in dominance
- Follow the action
Transport special
- When small is beautiful: Why a 3.5-tonne lorry could suit your transport needs
- Relics of the road: Antiquated horseboxes in mint condition
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The fashion entrepreneur
- Property: Houses with outdoor schools
- Vet clinic: The ethics of technological advances
- H&H interview: British dressage rider Gareth Hughes
- Fix it: Lyndal Oatley on improving the half-pass
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Joe Stockdale
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
Reports
- Eventing: Hartpury, Aston-le-Walls (4), CCI3*-S European Cup, Haras Du Pin and highlights
- Dressage: Bicton, Keysoe and highlights
- Showjumping: Dublin, BS National Championships, Pyecombe, Wales and West, and highlights
- Showing: Dublin, Side Saddle Championships, National Welsh Championships, Garstang, BSPS Welsh Championships
- Hunting: West of England hound show
- Riding Clubs, National Horse Trials Championships at Swalcliffe and World Club Tournament in France
Classified ads
- Horses for sale