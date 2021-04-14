{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 15 April 2021

Horse & Hound

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 15 April, we bring you our Olympic launch, which includes an interview with broadcaster Clare Balding, how competing behind closed doors affects riders and more. We also bring you a tribute to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Grand National report and more. You can also read veterinary advice on ataxia, a preview on Kentucky five-star and much more. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing and showjumping.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 15 April 2021

    News

    • A National milestone
    • Joint responsibility for racehorse aftercare
    • Ban for falsifying horse passports
    • Celebrating natives

    Olympic launch

    • H&H interview: Broadcaster Clare Balding
    • The sound of silence: How competing behind closed doors affects riders
    • Legends of the sport: Valegro, the double Olympic champion

    Tribute

    • Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: A horseman and a pioneer in the development of equestrian sports

    Grand National

    • Rachael Blackmore becomes first female jockey to win: Full analysis

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Mary King
    • Dressage: Pammy Hutton
    • Showing: Simon Reynolds
    • Racing: Davy Russell

    People and horses

    • All in a day’s work: The breaker and trainer
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Ataxia explained: Why horses become weak, wobbly and unable to stand

    Features

    • Kentucky preview: Who and how to watch the US five-star
    • “He never put a foot wrong”: Champion jockey Richard Johnson retires
    • Win a Fortnum & Mason hamper: Survey
    • A build for all budgets: Planning a new yard

    Kit

    • Focus on fly rugs: What options are on the market?
    • Keeping him covered: A selection of rain sheets

    Hunting

    • It’s “Frexit” at the Cotley: Fred Eames retires as master and huntsman of his family pack
    • Hunter of a lifetime: Merrion, the “amazing, if eccentric” master’s horse
    • Arthur rises again: Wynnstay Hunt Ride report

    Reports

    • Eventing: Weston Park
    • Showing: North of England Spring and more
    • Dressage: Hunters Equestrian, Bicton and more
    • Showjumping: Keysoe
    • Point-to-pointing: Charing Races and more

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

    Get your magazine