Horse & Hound; 15 April 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 15 April, we bring you our Olympic launch, which includes an interview with broadcaster Clare Balding, how competing behind closed doors affects riders and more. We also bring you a tribute to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Grand National report and more. You can also read veterinary advice on ataxia, a preview on Kentucky five-star and much more. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing and showjumping.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 15 April 2021

News

A National milestone

Joint responsibility for racehorse aftercare

Ban for falsifying horse passports

Celebrating natives

Olympic launch



H&H interview: Broadcaster Clare Balding

The sound of silence: How competing behind closed doors affects riders

Legends of the sport: Valegro, the double Olympic champion Tribute Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: A horseman and a pioneer in the development of equestrian sports Grand National Rachael Blackmore becomes first female jockey to win: Full analysis

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mary King

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Racing: Davy Russell

People and horses

All in a day’s work: The breaker and trainer

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary Vet clinic

Ataxia explained: Why horses become weak, wobbly and unable to stand

Features

Kentucky preview: Who and how to watch the US five-star

“He never put a foot wrong”: Champion jockey Richard Johnson retires

Win a Fortnum & Mason hamper: Survey

A build for all budgets: Planning a new yard

Kit

Focus on fly rugs: What options are on the market?

Keeping him covered: A selection of rain sheets Hunting It’s “Frexit” at the Cotley: Fred Eames retires as master and huntsman of his family pack

Hunter of a lifetime: Merrion, the “amazing, if eccentric” master’s horse

Arthur rises again: Wynnstay Hunt Ride report

Reports

Eventing: Weston Park

Showing: North of England Spring and more

Dressage: Hunters Equestrian, Bicton and more

Showjumping: Keysoe

Point-to-pointing: Charing Races and more

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine