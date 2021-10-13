Horse & Hound; 14 October 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 14 October, we bring you our bumper Horse of the Year Show report, with all the news from the competition. We also bring an interview with up-and-coming jockey and successful eventer Saffie Osborne, a look at how to ensure your yard makes the most of limited acreage, and this week’s Vet Clinic investigates issues that can arise from riding on deep or slippery ground. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.
News
- Answering ethical questions to maintain sport’s social licence
- Showjumper banned for using “spiked” boots
- Ban on racehorses entering the food chain
- Blood rules and top hats in the spotlight again
Horse of the Year Show
- Showing: Ultimate title for legendary hunter, a debutant eight-year-old tops the ponies and more
- Showjumping: Harry Charles completes a hat-trick, the Billy Stud takes the Foxhunter title and more
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showing: Edward Young
- Showjumping: Harriet Biddick
People and horses
- H&H interview: Up-and-coming jockey and successful eventer Saffie Osborne
- All in a day’s work: The royal photographer
- In the spotlight: Tokyo eventing team silver medallist Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Trouble afoot: Issues that can arise from riding on deep or slippery ground
Features
- Property: Gorgeous Georgian homes
- Watch this space: How to ensure your yard makes the most of limited acreage
Kit
- Fashionably prepared: Hard-wearing winter coats
Reports
- Eventing: Little Downham
- Dressage: Keysoe International, Parwood EC, Hunters EC, Aintree International EC, Dressage at Belmoredean and more
- Riding Club: Dressage to Music Championships and Quadrille
Hunting
- Blakeney carries the horn once more: Paying tribute to a titan of hunting as he celebrates his 80th birthday
- Opinion: Director for the Campaign for Hunting Polly Portwin
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Eclipse, the unbeaten turf phenomenon who is the true father of the thoroughbred
