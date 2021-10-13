{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 14 October 2021

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 14 October, we bring you our bumper Horse of the Year Show report, with all the news from the competition. We also bring an interview with up-and-coming jockey and successful eventer Saffie Osborne, a look at how to ensure your yard makes the  most of limited acreage, and this week’s Vet Clinic investigates issues that can arise from riding on deep or slippery ground. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 14 October 2021

    News

    • Answering ethical questions to maintain sport’s social licence
    • Showjumper banned for using “spiked” boots
    • Ban on racehorses entering the food chain
    • Blood rules and top hats in the spotlight again

    Horse of the Year Show

    • Showing: Ultimate title for legendary hunter, a debutant eight-year-old tops the ponies and more
    • Showjumping: Harry Charles completes a hat-trick, the Billy Stud takes the Foxhunter title and more

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Pammy Hutton
    • Showing: Edward Young
    • Showjumping: Harriet Biddick

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Up-and-coming jockey and successful eventer Saffie Osborne
    • All in a day’s work: The royal photographer
    • In the spotlight: Tokyo eventing team silver medallist Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet Clinic

    • Trouble afoot: Issues that can arise from riding on deep or slippery ground

    Features

    • Property: Gorgeous Georgian homes
    • Watch this space: How to ensure your yard makes the  most of limited acreage

    Kit

    • Fashionably prepared: Hard-wearing winter coats

    Reports

    • Eventing: Little Downham
    • Dressage: Keysoe International, Parwood EC, Hunters EC, Aintree International EC, Dressage at Belmoredean and more
    • Riding Club: Dressage to Music Championships and Quadrille

    Hunting

    • Blakeney carries the horn once more: Paying tribute to a titan of hunting as he celebrates his 80th birthday
    • Opinion: Director for the Campaign for Hunting Polly Portwin

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport: Eclipse, the unbeaten turf phenomenon who is the true father of the thoroughbred

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

