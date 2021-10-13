Horse & Hound; 14 October 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 14 October, we bring you our bumper Horse of the Year Show report, with all the news from the competition. We also bring an interview with up-and-coming jockey and successful eventer Saffie Osborne, a look at how to ensure your yard makes the most of limited acreage, and this week’s Vet Clinic investigates issues that can arise from riding on deep or slippery ground. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 14 October 2021

News

Answering ethical questions to maintain sport’s social licence

Showjumper banned for using “spiked” boots

Ban on racehorses entering the food chain

Blood rules and top hats in the spotlight again

Horse of the Year Show

Showing: Ultimate title for legendary hunter, a debutant eight-year-old tops the ponies and more

Showjumping: Harry Charles completes a hat-trick, the Billy Stud takes the Foxhunter title and more

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showing: Edward Young

Showjumping: Harriet Biddick

People and horses

H&H interview: Up-and-coming jockey and successful eventer Saffie Osborne

All in a day’s work: The royal photographer

In the spotlight: Tokyo eventing team silver medallist Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Trouble afoot: Issues that can arise from riding on deep or slippery ground

Features

Property: Gorgeous Georgian homes

Watch this space: How to ensure your yard makes the most of limited acreage

Kit

Fashionably prepared: Hard-wearing winter coats

Reports

Eventing: Little Downham

Dressage: Keysoe International, Parwood EC, Hunters EC, Aintree International EC, Dressage at Belmoredean and more

Riding Club: Dressage to Music Championships and Quadrille

Hunting

Blakeney carries the horn once more: Paying tribute to a titan of hunting as he celebrates his 80th birthday

Opinion: Director for the Campaign for Hunting Polly Portwin

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Eclipse, the unbeaten turf phenomenon who is the true father of the thoroughbred

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

