Horse & Hound; 14 May 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 14 May, don’t miss our ‘Budgeting special’ on dealing with the economic crunch caused by the pandemic, plus check out our ‘Rare breeds special’ in which we explore Britain’s “critical” native breeds, plus five breeds you may not know about and more. In this week’s H&H interview we talk to the new BHS chief executive James Hick and Olympic breeder Kim Barzilay tells us about her daily role. Don’t miss ‘Vet clinic’ about the significance of swellings on horses’ legs and we also have some great rider-focused exercises to keep lockdown boredom at bay. Enjoy our long-read feature ‘Legends of the sport’ on former top eventer Ginny Elliot, one of the first female Olympic medallists in the sport, plus much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 May 2020

News

Horse world’s first steps to a new normal

International recognition for grooms

Farriery research could open door for new ideas

Budgeting special

The downturn: Dealing with the economic crunch

Managing costs: How those in our industry are budgeting during Covid-19

The cost of ownership: How to spend less without compromising on horse care

Rare breeds special

A rare treat: Britain’s “critical” native breeds

A passion for the unusual: Lesser-known breeds with a cult following

Something new: Five breeds you may not know

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Nick Skelton

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: New BHS chief executive James Hick

5 minutes with: Eventer Willa Newton on dream dates and being too apologetic

All in a day’s work: Olympic breeder and producer Kim Barzilay

We can’t wait to see: Event horse Vendredi Biats, ridden by Kitty King

Charity spotlight: Racing Welfare

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Puffy joints: Exploring the significance of swellings

Training

Life lessons: Showing producer Sam Darlington

Lockdown fitness: Great rider-focused exercises

Hunting

Good in a crisis: The hunting world pulls together

Hunter of a lifetime: “Exceptional” Nelson

Countess Goess-Saurau: On life as a senior master of foxhounds

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Olympic eventer Ginny Elliot

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine