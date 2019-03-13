Horse & Hound; 14 March 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 14 March 2019, don’t miss part one of our ‘Sport horse breeding’ special issue, including our feature on the Helgstrand Dressage empire, plus we look at the influential sires of 2019 and much more. Also check out our interview with champion National Hunt trainer Nicky Henderson. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we take a look at vaccinations, and we find out more about the banana-loving dressage gelding, Hawtins Delicato. Enjoy our hunting content, including days out with the Morpeth and Hursley Hambledon and more, plus we have reports from across the disciplines including eventing, dressage, showjumping and much, much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 March 2019

News

Unleashing the Central Equine Database

Crib-biting horses may learn faster

Royal Windsor brings in rider age rule

French impose ban on removing whiskers

Sport horse breeding: part one



Helgstrand Dressage empire: Home to some of the most in-demand stallions

Breeding surprises: When foals turn out not quite to plan and the reasons why

2019 sires: Influential stallions across the disciplines

Puissance: We visit the 31-year-old eventing sire

Brexit: How it could affect the breeding industry

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The riding school founder

Property: Nestle in Northumberland

Vet clinic: Vital vaccinations

H&H interview: Champion National Hunt trainer Nicky Henderson

Fix it: Nicky Hanbury MFH on encouraging youngsters to jump hedges

Horse hero: The banana-loving dressage gelding Hawtins Delicato

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Robert McCarthy

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Maria Eilberg

Showjumping: John Whitaker

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

Out with… The Morpeth and the Hursley Hambledon

Hunt stalwart: Field master Neil Gittens

Farquhar’s diary: An informative visit to the “professional” Percy hounds

Hunter of a lifetime: The “machine” Gus

Reports

Eventing: Tweseldown, Poplar Park, Oasby and more

Dressage: Myerscough, Wellington, Doha and more

Showjumping: Doha, Arena UK and highlights

Showing: Winter highlights

Point-to-point: Kingston Blount, Alnwick and Bangor-on-Dee

Racing: Sandown Park

