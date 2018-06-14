Horse & Hound; 14 June 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 14 June 2018, don’t miss our Hickstead Derby preview including how to win the Derby, the statistics behind the “perfect” Derby contender and more. Plus, don’t miss our feature from H&H’s day on set with the horsemaster of the BBC drama Poldark, and read instructors’ tales from Pony Club camp. We also talk to ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell in this week’s ‘H&H interview’ and check out all the action from across the disciplines from the weekend and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 June 2018
News
- Breeders speak out on exaggerated over-jumping
- Calls for riders to be responsible for own safety
- Why the price of bedding is on the rise
- Innovative insurance scheme for top horses
- Breeding Life: New developments on Futurity series are announced
Hickstead Derby preview
- Derby legends: We discover the second careers of former Derby-winning horses
- How to win the Derby: Top experts talk us through the world-famous course
- The statistics: H&H reveals the “perfect” Hickstead contender in numbers
Features
- Pony Club coaching: Instructors’ tales from Pony Club camps
- Poldark’s equine stars: A day on set with the horsemaster of the popular BBC drama
- Fight for repeal: Why we must still strive for change in the law, 13 years after the Hunting Act
- Theory vs practical: How much riding does an equine course offer
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Pony Club secretary Angela Ellis
- Property: Bases near Bolesworth International
- Vet clinic: A foal’s behaviour gives clues about his future
- H&H interview: ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell
- Masterclass: Showjumper Jessica Mendoza on control in the canter
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s country diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Clichés
- Eventing: H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: H&H’s Jennifer Donald
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
- Hunting: Robert McCarthy
- Point-to-point: David Simpson
Reports
- Eventing: Bramham and highlights
- Dressage: Wellington and highlights
- Showjumping: South of England, Northcote Stud, Bramham, Keysoe and more
- Showing: Royal Bath & West, Bramham, Staffordshire County, Suffolk and more
- Point-to-point: Bratton Down
- Racing: Stratford Hunter Chase meeting
- Polo: Beaufort and the Duke of Sutherland Final
Classified ads
- Horses for sale