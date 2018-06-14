Horse & Hound; 14 June 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 14 June 2018, don’t miss our Hickstead Derby preview including how to win the Derby, the statistics behind the “perfect” Derby contender and more. Plus, don’t miss our feature from H&H’s day on set with the horsemaster of the BBC drama Poldark, and read instructors’ tales from Pony Club camp. We also talk to ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell in this week’s ‘H&H interview’ and check out all the action from across the disciplines from the weekend and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 June 2018

News

Breeders speak out on exaggerated over-jumping

Calls for riders to be responsible for own safety

Why the price of bedding is on the rise

Innovative insurance scheme for top horses

Breeding Life: New developments on Futurity series are announced

Hickstead Derby preview



Derby legends: We discover the second careers of former Derby-winning horses

How to win the Derby: Top experts talk us through the world-famous course

The statistics: H&H reveals the “perfect” Hickstead contender in numbers

Features



Pony Club coaching: Instructors’ tales from Pony Club camps

Poldark’s equine stars: A day on set with the horsemaster of the popular BBC drama

Fight for repeal: Why we must still strive for change in the law, 13 years after the Hunting Act

Theory vs practical: How much riding does an equine course offer

Regulars



All in a day’s work: Pony Club secretary Angela Ellis

Property: Bases near Bolesworth International

Vet clinic: A foal’s behaviour gives clues about his future

H&H interview: ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell

Masterclass: Showjumper Jessica Mendoza on control in the canter

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s country diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld C lichés

Eventing: H&H’s eventing editor Pippa Roome

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: H&H’s Jennifer Donald

Showing: Rebecca Penny

Hunting: Robert McCarthy

Point-to-point: David Simpson

Reports



Eventing: Bramham and highlights



Dressage: Wellington and highlights

Showjumping: South of England, Northcote Stud, Bramham, Keysoe and more

Showing: Royal Bath & West, Bramham, Staffordshire County, Suffolk and more

Point-to-point: Bratton Down

Racing: Stratford Hunter Chase meeting

Polo: Beaufort and the Duke of Sutherland Final

Classified ads



Horses for sale

