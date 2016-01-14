Horse & Hound; 14 January 2016

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 14 January, we go behind the scenes of the yard of young four-star-winning event rider Astier Nicolas and we also take a look inside the West Percy Hunt’s kennels. You can also enjoy a dressage masterclass from Laura Tomlinson and reports from racing at Chepstow, showjumping from Keysoe and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 January 2016
News
- Whip use in racing in the spotlight
- How much of a risk do helmet cameras pose?
- British Eventing reveals rules for 2016 season
- New initiatives to boost stable staff
- Further tests for air jackets
- Sport Horse Life: Awards for stallions
- Eventing Life: Blyth Tait in the running for New Zealand team spot at Rio Olympics
Features
- The best of my fun…: Oliver Hood
- Property: Yards with hot water
- Vet clinic: Bone chips: best left alone?
- H&H interview: French eventer Astier Nicolas
- Move it like…: Vittoria Panizzon
- Horse Hero: Metheringham Upton Hamlet
- Dressage masterclass: Laura Tomlinson on the importance of your position
- Products: Supplements for your horse
- Access all areas: West Percy Hunt kennels
- Equestrian careers: Make the most of your CV
- The horse that made me…: Kyra Kyrklund
Opinion
- Letters: Your views
- Editorial comment: H&H‘s content director Sarah Jenkins
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Reports
- Hunting: Clifton-on-Teme
- Showjumping: Keysoe, South View, Addington as Basel CSI5*
- Dressage: Regional highlights
- Sport horse bloodlines: Ornellaia
- Racing: Chepstow, Kempton Park plus bloodstock
- Point-to-point: Ampton and Wadebridge
Classified
- Horses for sale