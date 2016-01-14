Horse & Hound; 14 January 2016

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 14 January, we go behind the scenes of the yard of young four-star-winning event rider Astier Nicolas and we also take a look inside the West Percy Hunt’s kennels. You can also enjoy a dressage masterclass from Laura Tomlinson and reports from racing at Chepstow,  showjumping from Keysoe and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 January 2016

News

  • Whip use in racing in the spotlight
  • How much of a risk do helmet cameras pose?
  • British Eventing reveals rules for 2016 season
  • New initiatives to boost stable staff
  • Further tests for air jackets
  • Sport Horse Life: Awards for stallions
  • Eventing Life: Blyth Tait in the running for New Zealand team spot at Rio Olympics

Features

  • The best of my fun…: Oliver Hood
  • Property: Yards with hot water
  • Vet clinic: Bone chips: best left alone?
  • H&H interview: French eventer Astier Nicolas
  • Move it like…: Vittoria Panizzon
  • Horse Hero: Metheringham Upton Hamlet
  • Dressage masterclass: Laura Tomlinson on the importance of your position
  • Products: Supplements for your horse
  • Access all areas: West Percy Hunt kennels
  • Equestrian careers: Make the most of your CV
  • The horse that made me…: Kyra Kyrklund

Opinion

  • Letters: Your views
  • Editorial comment: H&H‘s content director Sarah Jenkins
  • Showjumping: William Funnell
  • Dressage: Carl Hester
  • Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Reports

  • Hunting: Clifton-on-Teme
  • Showjumping: Keysoe, South View, Addington as Basel CSI5*
  • Dressage: Regional highlights
  • Sport horse bloodlines: Ornellaia
  • Racing: Chepstow, Kempton Park plus bloodstock
  • Point-to-point: Ampton and Wadebridge

Classified

  • Horses for sale

