Horse & Hound; 14 January 2016

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 14 January, we go behind the scenes of the yard of young four-star-winning event rider Astier Nicolas and we also take a look inside the West Percy Hunt’s kennels. You can also enjoy a dressage masterclass from Laura Tomlinson and reports from racing at Chepstow, showjumping from Keysoe and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 January 2016

News

Whip use in racing in the spotlight

How much of a risk do helmet cameras pose?

British Eventing reveals rules for 2016 season

New initiatives to boost stable staff

Further tests for air jackets

Sport Horse Life: Awards for stallions

Eventing Life: Blyth Tait in the running for New Zealand team spot at Rio Olympics

Features

The best of my fun…: Oliver Hood

Property: Yards with hot water

Vet clinic: Bone chips: best left alone?

H&H interview: French eventer Astier Nicolas

Move it like…: Vittoria Panizzon

Horse Hero: Metheringham Upton Hamlet

Dressage masterclass: Laura Tomlinson on the importance of your position

Products: Supplements for your horse

Access all areas: West Percy Hunt kennels

Equestrian careers: Make the most of your CV

The horse that made me…: Kyra Kyrklund

Opinion

Letters: Your views

Editorial comment: H&H‘s content director Sarah Jenkins

Showjumping: William Funnell

Dressage: Carl Hester

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Reports

Hunting: Clifton-on-Teme

Showjumping: Keysoe, South View, Addington as Basel CSI5*

Dressage: Regional highlights

Sport horse bloodlines: Ornellaia

Racing: Chepstow, Kempton Park plus bloodstock

Point-to-point: Ampton and Wadebridge

Classified

Horses for sale

