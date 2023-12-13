Horse & Hound; 14 December 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 14 December, features our Christmas special, which includes a look into how riders overseas celebrate, how to survive festivities and more. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss the H&H interview with racehorse trainer Henrietta Knight and we put the spotlight on spotlight on the equine actors of the silver screen. We take a comprehensive look back on the career and life of racing legend One Man and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we shed some light on Christmas misadventures. We have exclusive columns from Kim Bailey and Rebecca Penny for racing and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the North Cotswold, take a closer looks at hunter of a lifetime; West Norfolk’s Hughie and plenty more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 14 December 2023

News

Equestrians put pressure on top sponsor

New eventing abandonment fund

Welfare at the heart of dressage rule changes

Changes to laws on transport to slaughter

Christmas special

Wonderful Christmastime: How riders overseas celebrate

How riders overseas celebrate

Forgo the festivities – and have fun

Opinion

Letters of the week

Racing: Kim Bailey

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People & horses

H&H interview: Racehorse trainer Henrietta Knight

Racehorse trainer Henrietta Knight

The pantomime producer

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Festive fun and games: Christmas misadventures

Kit and property

Pretty and practical: Ideal equestrian homes

Beyond the yard: What to give this Christmas

Features

The stars who steal the show: Spotlight on the equine actors of the silver screen

Hunting

The happiest of days: The North Cotswold

The North Cotswold

West Norfolk's Hughie

Reports

Showjumping: Geneva

Dressage: Allens Hill, Pencoed College and more

Allens Hill, Pencoed College and more

Point-to-point: New Forest Hounds and more

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: One Man

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

