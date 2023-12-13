Horse & Hound; 14 December 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 14 December, features our Christmas special, which includes a look into how riders overseas celebrate, how to survive festivities and more. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss the H&H interview with racehorse trainer Henrietta Knight and we put the spotlight on spotlight on the equine actors of the silver screen. We take a comprehensive look back on the career and life of racing legend One Man and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we shed some light on Christmas misadventures. We have exclusive columns from Kim Bailey and Rebecca Penny for racing and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the North Cotswold, take a closer looks at hunter of a lifetime; West Norfolk’s Hughie and plenty more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 14 December 2023
News
- Equestrians put pressure on top sponsor
- New eventing abandonment fund
- Welfare at the heart of dressage rule changes
- Changes to laws on transport to slaughter
Christmas special
- Wonderful Christmastime: How riders overseas celebrate
- How to survive Christmas: Forgo the festivities – and have fun
- Winter hacks: Expert tips and survival strategies
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Racing: Kim Bailey
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People & horses
- H&H interview: Racehorse trainer Henrietta Knight
- All in a day’s work: The pantomime producer
- The way we were: Nostalgic interview series, with Mallowry Spens
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Festive fun and games: Christmas misadventures
Kit and property
- Pretty and practical: Ideal equestrian homes
- Beyond the yard: What to give this Christmas
Features
-
The stars who steal the show: Spotlight on the equine actors of the silver screen
Hunting
- The happiest of days: The North Cotswold
- Hunter of a lifetime: West Norfolk’s Hughie
- Tales from the countryside: Rory Knight Bruce’s picks for children
Reports
- Showjumping: Geneva
- Dressage: Allens Hill, Pencoed College and more
- Racing: Sandown Park
- Point-to-point: New Forest Hounds and more
Nostalgia
-
Legends of the sport: One Man
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more