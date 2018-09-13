Horse & Hound; 13 September 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 13 September 2018, we meet Charlotte Dujardin’s World Games ride and medal hopeful Mount St John Freestyle, and we visit British-based Italian eventer Vittoria Panizzon at her Gloucestershire yard. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ find out how kidney stones in horses can have serious consequences, and we reveal which cars are best for towing. We also have reports from across the country including eventing action from Gatcombe, team chasing, hunting and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 13 September 2018

News

More concerns ahead of World Games start

Debate over showing rider rules

Why grooms are leaving the industry

Proactive approach to tackling fly-grazing

Features

Access all areas: Italian event rider Vittoria Panizzon reveals how she manages her Gloucestershire yard

Pulling power: H&H reveals which cars are best for towing

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Harness maker Kate Hetherington

Property: Homes with equestrian potential

Vet clinic: How kidney stones in horses can have serious consequences

H&H interview: WEG-bound British showjumper Amanda Derbyshire



Fix it: Showing rider Justine Armstrong-Small on improving a horse’s self-carriage and flexion

Horse hero: Charlotte Dujardin’s WEG ride and medal contender Mount St John Freestyle

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: EquiRatings’ Diarmuid Byrne

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

Hunting: Richard Gurney

Reports

Eventing: Gatcombe, Richmond and highlights



Dressage: Saumur, Senior Home Internationals, Scottish Championships and highlights

Breeding: Bundeschampionate

Showjumping: Spruce Meadows, Bucks County and Henley



Showing: Moreton-in-Marsh, NPS Area 10, Bucks County and CHAPS Championships

Team chasing: Belvoir

Hunting: Autumn hunting with the Warwickshire

Riding club: National Championships

Driving: Victoria Foods Extravaganza and more

Classified ads



