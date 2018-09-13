Horse & Hound; 13 September 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 13 September 2018, we meet Charlotte Dujardin’s World Games ride and medal hopeful Mount St John Freestyle, and we visit British-based Italian eventer Vittoria Panizzon at her Gloucestershire yard. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ find out how kidney stones in horses can have serious consequences, and we reveal which cars are best for towing. We also have reports from across the country including eventing action from Gatcombe, team chasing, hunting and much more.
News
- More concerns ahead of World Games start
- Debate over showing rider rules
- Why grooms are leaving the industry
- Proactive approach to tackling fly-grazing
Features
- Access all areas: Italian event rider Vittoria Panizzon reveals how she manages her Gloucestershire yard
- Pulling power: H&H reveals which cars are best for towing
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Harness maker Kate Hetherington
- Property: Homes with equestrian potential
- Vet clinic: How kidney stones in horses can have serious consequences
- H&H interview: WEG-bound British showjumper Amanda Derbyshire
- Fix it: Showing rider Justine Armstrong-Small on improving a horse’s self-carriage and flexion
- Horse hero: Charlotte Dujardin’s WEG ride and medal contender Mount St John Freestyle
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: EquiRatings’ Diarmuid Byrne
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
- Hunting: Richard Gurney
Reports
- Eventing: Gatcombe, Richmond and highlights
- Dressage: Saumur, Senior Home Internationals, Scottish Championships and highlights
- Breeding: Bundeschampionate
- Showjumping: Spruce Meadows, Bucks County and Henley
- Showing: Moreton-in-Marsh, NPS Area 10, Bucks County and CHAPS Championships
- Team chasing: Belvoir
- Hunting: Autumn hunting with the Warwickshire
- Riding club: National Championships
- Driving: Victoria Foods Extravaganza and more
Classified ads
