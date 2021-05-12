{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 13 May 2021

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 13 May, we bring you our nostalgia special, which includes a look at the influence of the King’s Troop on equestrian sport, Tosca The £150 jumping machine who propelled Pat Smythe into the limelight and more. We also bring you an interview with Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead and more. You can also read veterinary advice on a clever surgical technique can restore full function to the eyelid after growth removal. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing and showjumping, both from the UK and abroad.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 13 May 2021

    News

    • Burghley blow explained
    • Positives as major equestrian events confirm ticket sales
    • Disappointment as abuse ban overturned
    • Welfare case shows need for tougher sentences

    Nostalgia special

    • The sport of kings: The influence of the King’s Troop on equestrian sport
    • Ye olde tackroom: From wisps to boiled linseed, we look back at the kit and feed that has fallen out of fashion
    • They don’t make ’em like they used to: How the stars of yesteryear impressed during a more experimental phase of equestrianism
    • Legends of the sport: Tosca The £150 jumping machine who propelled Pat Smythe into the limelight

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Racing: Davy Russell
    • Showing: Robert Walker

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead
    • All in a day’s work: MIMclip inventor
    • In the spotlight: Daniel Deusser’s five-star grand prix winner Scuderia 1918 Tobago Z
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • At the cutting edge: A clever surgical technique can restore full function to the eyelid after growth removal, plus latest news on back pain and saddle fit

    Features

    • “I just took it on”: Tokyo build-up: we talk to riders who made their senior championship debut at an Olympics

    Kit

    • Sparkling clean: Shampoos to help your horse look and feel at his best

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Pony of the Year Show, Chard Equestrian, Valkenswaard and more
    • Showing: BSPS Area 2A, UK Ponies and Horses Spring Classic, BSPS Area 17 and NPS Area 13 and more
    • Eventing: Bradwall, Chilham Castle, Frenchfield, Saumur and Strzegom
    • Dressage: Bicton Arena, Quob Stables, Hunters EC, Yorkshire RC, Field House EC and Kings Sedgemoor EC
    • Point-to-point: Flete Park Races, Fernie with Fitzwilliam, Warwickshire at Mollington and more

    Hunting

    • Making a difference: The Hunt Staff Benefit Society and the Hunt Servants’ Fund

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

