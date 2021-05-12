Horse & Hound; 13 May 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 13 May, we bring you our nostalgia special, which includes a look at the influence of the King’s Troop on equestrian sport, Tosca The £150 jumping machine who propelled Pat Smythe into the limelight and more. We also bring you an interview with Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead and more. You can also read veterinary advice on a clever surgical technique can restore full function to the eyelid after growth removal. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing and showjumping, both from the UK and abroad.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 13 May 2021
News
- Burghley blow explained
- Positives as major equestrian events confirm ticket sales
- Disappointment as abuse ban overturned
- Welfare case shows need for tougher sentences
Nostalgia special
- The sport of kings: The influence of the King’s Troop on equestrian sport
- Ye olde tackroom: From wisps to boiled linseed, we look back at the kit and feed that has fallen out of fashion
- They don’t make ’em like they used to: How the stars of yesteryear impressed during a more experimental phase of equestrianism
- Legends of the sport: Tosca The £150 jumping machine who propelled Pat Smythe into the limelight
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Racing: Davy Russell
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Grand National-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead
- All in a day’s work: MIMclip inventor
- In the spotlight: Daniel Deusser’s five-star grand prix winner Scuderia 1918 Tobago Z
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- At the cutting edge: A clever surgical technique can restore full function to the eyelid after growth removal, plus latest news on back pain and saddle fit
Features
- “I just took it on”: Tokyo build-up: we talk to riders who made their senior championship debut at an Olympics
Kit
- Sparkling clean: Shampoos to help your horse look and feel at his best
Reports
- Showjumping: Pony of the Year Show, Chard Equestrian, Valkenswaard and more
- Showing: BSPS Area 2A, UK Ponies and Horses Spring Classic, BSPS Area 17 and NPS Area 13 and more
- Eventing: Bradwall, Chilham Castle, Frenchfield, Saumur and Strzegom
- Dressage: Bicton Arena, Quob Stables, Hunters EC, Yorkshire RC, Field House EC and Kings Sedgemoor EC
- Point-to-point: Flete Park Races, Fernie with Fitzwilliam, Warwickshire at Mollington and more
Hunting
- Making a difference: The Hunt Staff Benefit Society and the Hunt Servants’ Fund
Classified ads
- Horses for sale