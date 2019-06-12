Horse & Hound; 13 June 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 13 June 2019, don’t miss our ‘Hickstead preview’ in which we meet the 2018 Derby hero Billy Buckingham and more. We also talk to top riders who went from college to success in the saddle, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at the pros and cons of lungeing. We also talk to US Olympic dressage rider Kasey Perry-Glass and eventer Vittoria Panizzon gives tips on how to help horses make a better shape jumping. Read reports from across the disciplines, including showing and eventing action, polo from Beaufort and Cowdray Park, plus the Ardingly Hound Show and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 13 June 2019

News

How well-meaning animal lovers can make welfare issues worse

Badminton reviews traffic procedures and appoints new director

Accidental contamination the ‘biggest issue in showjumping’

How to minimise the risk of joint disease

Hickstead preview



Horse hero: Meet the 2018 Hickstead Derby winner Billy Buckingham

Four-time feats: The stories of multiple Derby winners — can William Funnell win for a fifth time?

Features

Summer clothing: Our selection of cool, comfortable and stylish gear for competing during the hotter months

Riders’ education: How top riders went from college to success in the saddle

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The horse logger

Property: With outdoor arenas

Vet clinic: The pros and cons of lungeing

H&H interview: US Olympic dressage rider Kasey Perry-Glass

Fix it: Eventer Vittoria Panizzon on helping horses make a better shape jumping

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Eventing: Mary King

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: William Funnell

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Reports

Eventing: Bramham, highlights and more



Dressage: Wellington and highlights

Showjumping: South of England, Keysoe and more

Showing: Midland Counties, Royal Bath & West, Suffolk Show and more

Hunting: Ardingly Hound Show

Polo: Beaufort and Cowdray Park

Point-to-point: Bratton Down

Endurance: Kings Forest

