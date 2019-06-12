Horse & Hound; 13 June 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 13 June 2019, don’t miss our ‘Hickstead preview’ in which we meet the 2018 Derby hero Billy Buckingham and more. We also talk to top riders who went from college to success in the saddle, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at the pros and cons of lungeing. We also talk to US Olympic dressage rider Kasey Perry-Glass and eventer Vittoria Panizzon gives tips on how to help horses make a better shape jumping. Read reports from across the disciplines, including showing and eventing action, polo from Beaufort and Cowdray Park, plus the Ardingly Hound Show and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 13 June 2019
News
- How well-meaning animal lovers can make welfare issues worse
- Badminton reviews traffic procedures and appoints new director
- Accidental contamination the ‘biggest issue in showjumping’
- How to minimise the risk of joint disease
Hickstead preview
- Horse hero: Meet the 2018 Hickstead Derby winner Billy Buckingham
- Four-time feats: The stories of multiple Derby winners — can William Funnell win for a fifth time?
Features
- Summer clothing: Our selection of cool, comfortable and stylish gear for competing during the hotter months
- Riders’ education: How top riders went from college to success in the saddle
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The horse logger
- Property: With outdoor arenas
- Vet clinic: The pros and cons of lungeing
- H&H interview: US Olympic dressage rider Kasey Perry-Glass
- Fix it: Eventer Vittoria Panizzon on helping horses make a better shape jumping
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Mary King
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
Reports
- Eventing: Bramham, highlights and more
- Dressage: Wellington and highlights
- Showjumping: South of England, Keysoe and more
- Showing: Midland Counties, Royal Bath & West, Suffolk Show and more
- Hunting: Ardingly Hound Show
- Polo: Beaufort and Cowdray Park
- Point-to-point: Bratton Down
- Endurance: Kings Forest
