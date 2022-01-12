Horse & Hound; 13 January 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 13 January, contains our mental health focus, which includes a guide on how to cope when things turn sour on social media, the challenges of being a professional rider and more. This week’s exclusive H&H interview is with Felix Francis, the son of equestrian novellist, Dick, and we find out how to master canter pirouettes, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at how can you tell if your horse is a happy athlete. Our Nobby, the 14.3hh unlikely star who won Badminton and Olympic team gold features in our popular Legends of the Sport series. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 January 2022

News

Major concussion drive to benefit riders

Interest in knowledge test for horse ownership

Tokyo heroes in New Year Honours List

Education key to changing views on noseband tightness

Mental health focus

Tackling trolls: How to cope when things turn sour on social media

“The pressure to keep performing”: The challenges of being a professional rider

“Horses saved me”: The lives which have been turned around by horses

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

All in a day’s work: Regional jockey coach

H&H interview: Felix Francis

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Reading the signs: How can you tell if your horse is a happy athlete? And how can you ensure that he is content? Find out here

Features

Training: How to master canter pirouettes

A vet’s life: Birth, death and everything in between

Seats of learning: Riding through university and college clubs

Kit and property

Winter sunshine: Escape to Florida with one of these incredible properties

Wellies to rely on: Footwear options if you’re stuck in the British mud

Hunting

A foggy farewell: Nicky Hanbury’s final day field mastering the Quorn

Hunter of a lifetime: Reg, a bargain buy who was never sick or sorry

Fantasy hunting with Roderick Moore, who hunts some 70 days a season

Hunting Life: John Holliday’s move from hunting to racing

Reports

Showjumping: Onley Grounds Winter Classic

Dressage: Golden Cross EC, Foxes Riding School, Belmoredean and Tillyoch EC

Racing: Sandown

Point-to-point: Dunston Harriers, North Cornwall, West Percy

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Our Nobby, the 14.3hh unlikely star who won Badminton and Olympic team gold

