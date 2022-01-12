Horse & Hound; 13 January 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 13 January, contains our mental health focus, which includes a guide on how to cope when things turn sour on social media, the challenges of being a professional rider and more. This week’s exclusive H&H interview is with Felix Francis, the son of equestrian novellist, Dick, and we find out how to master canter pirouettes, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at how can you tell if your horse is a happy athlete. Our Nobby, the 14.3hh unlikely star who won Badminton and Olympic team gold features in our popular Legends of the Sport series. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 January 2022
News
- Major concussion drive to benefit riders
- Interest in knowledge test for horse ownership
- Tokyo heroes in New Year Honours List
- Education key to changing views on noseband tightness
Mental health focus
- Tackling trolls: How to cope when things turn sour on social media
- “The pressure to keep performing”: The challenges of being a professional rider
- “Horses saved me”: The lives which have been turned around by horses
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People and horses
- All in a day’s work: Regional jockey coach
- H&H interview: Felix Francis
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Reading the signs: How can you tell if your horse is a happy athlete? And how can you ensure that he is content? Find out here
Features
- Training: How to master canter pirouettes
- A vet’s life: Birth, death and everything in between
- Seats of learning: Riding through university and college clubs
Kit and property
- Winter sunshine: Escape to Florida with one of these incredible properties
- Wellies to rely on: Footwear options if you’re stuck in the British mud
Hunting
- A foggy farewell: Nicky Hanbury’s final day field mastering the Quorn
- Hunter of a lifetime: Reg, a bargain buy who was never sick or sorry
- Fantasy hunting with Roderick Moore, who hunts some 70 days a season
- Hunting Life: John Holliday’s move from hunting to racing
Reports
- Showjumping: Onley Grounds Winter Classic
- Dressage: Golden Cross EC, Foxes Riding School, Belmoredean and Tillyoch EC
- Racing: Sandown
- Point-to-point: Dunston Harriers, North Cornwall, West Percy
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Our Nobby, the 14.3hh unlikely star who won Badminton and Olympic team gold
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more