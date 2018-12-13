Horse & Hound; 13 December 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 13 December 2018, don’t miss our ‘Christmas special’ including details of how top yards celebrate, ways to get into the festive spirit and much more. Plus, we bring you our Olympia preview and we speak to Irish eventer Elizabeth Power. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into the pros and cons of automatic drinkers, plus research on bits and foaling. We also have reports from hunting with the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale, the Blencathra and more, plus racing action from Sandown Park, Aintree and Exeter, point-to-pointing and other major equestrian events from around the UK.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 13 December 2018
News
- More research needed in rider weight debate
- Work-life balance agreement hailed as ‘positive’ for racing staff
- No US leg in eventing Nations Cup series
Christmas special
- Equestrian festivities: How the top yards celebrate
- Winter wonders: Ways to get into the festive spirit
- Gifts: Our selection of last-minute present ideas
Olympia preview
- Shetland fever: What it takes to line up in the Shetland Pony Grand National
- What to watch: The most anticipated classes
- Finale fun: Behind the scenes of the Olympia finale
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The horse sculptor
- Property: Party homes
- Vet clinic: Pros and cons of automatic drinkers, plus research on bits and foaling
- H&H interview: Irish eventer Elizabeth Power
- Fix it: Lead-rein specialist Sharn Linney on creating the perfect picture in the ring
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Andrew Sallis
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Racing: Kim Bailey
- Point-to-point: Polly Walker
Hunting
- Out with the…: Blackmore and Sparkford Vale
- The story of a hound: The Mid Devon’s Habit 14
- Farquhar’s diary: A day with the Blencathra
- Hunter of a lifetime: Cruising, ridden by Caroline Dickinson MFH
- Hunt stalwart: Rosanna Kendall
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Breeding: Brightwells December Elite Sale
- Showjumping: Geneva and South View
- Racing: Sandown Park, Aintree and Exeter
- Point-to-point: Wadebridge
Classified ads
- Horses for sale