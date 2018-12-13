Horse & Hound; 13 December 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 13 December 2018, don’t miss our ‘Christmas special’ including details of how top yards celebrate, ways to get into the festive spirit and much more. Plus, we bring you our Olympia preview and we speak to Irish eventer Elizabeth Power. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into the pros and cons of automatic drinkers, plus research on bits and foaling. We also have reports from hunting with the Blackmore and Sparkford Vale, the Blencathra and more, plus racing action from Sandown Park, Aintree and Exeter, point-to-pointing and other major equestrian events from around the UK.

News

More research needed in rider weight debate

Work-life balance agreement hailed as ‘positive’ for racing staff

No US leg in eventing Nations Cup series

Christmas special

Equestrian festivities: How the top yards celebrate

Winter wonders: Ways to get into the festive spirit

Gifts: Our selection of last-minute present ideas

Olympia preview

Shetland fever: What it takes to line up in the Shetland Pony Grand National

What to watch: The most anticipated classes

Finale fun: Behind the scenes of the Olympia finale

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The horse sculptor

Property: Party homes

Vet clinic: Pros and cons of automatic drinkers, plus research on bits and foaling

H&H interview: Irish eventer Elizabeth Power



Fix it: Lead-rein specialist Sharn Linney on creating the perfect picture in the ring

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Andrew Sallis

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: William Funnell

Racing: Kim Bailey

Point-to-point: Polly Walker

Hunting

Out with the…: Blackmore and Sparkford Vale

The story of a hound: The Mid Devon’s Habit 14

Farquhar’s diary: A day with the Blencathra

Hunter of a lifetime: Cruising, ridden by Caroline Dickinson MFH

Hunt stalwart: Rosanna Kendall

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Breeding: Brightwells December Elite Sale

Showjumping: Geneva and South View

Racing: Sandown Park, Aintree and Exeter

Point-to-point: Wadebridge

Classified ads



Horses for sale

