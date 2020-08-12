Horse & Hound; 13 August 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 13 August, don’t miss our special report from the British Showjumping National Championships at Bolesworth, plus read our “Riding club” special including meet the 2019 champions from across the disciplines and more. Check out our “5 minutes with” showjumper Will Fletcher and eventer Sharon Hunt reveals her life lessons. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we weigh up the pros and cons of using either boots or bandages to protect your horse’s legs, and read our hunting content on great sporting books to get stuck into. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the eventing career of Princess Anne, the first royal to compete at an Olympic Games, and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 13 August 2020

News

Plans for competition progress as Wales and Scotland get the nod

Police take action on drivers who pass horses inappropiately

Guidance for riders stuck in traffic with horses

Industry must act on disability discrimination

Riding club special

All in a day’s work: The quadrille impresario

The champions: We talk to winners across the disciplines

Bolesworth report



Showjumping: Action from the National Championships

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Clive Milkins

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: “Forward-thinking” young show rider Jasean Spraggett

5 minutes with: Showjumper Will Fletcher talks about failing French

Life lessons: Eventer Sharon Hunt on no longer wishing her life away

Ones to watch: Laura Collett’s eventing star Mr Bass

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Boots or bandages: We explore which are better for protecting horses’ legs and weigh up the pros and cons of each

Feature

The H&H podcast: How to listen to interviews with top riders, vital vet advice and the latest news

Reports

Eventing: Cholmondeley Castle and more

Dressage: Highlights

Showing: Highlights

Hunting

Interesting biographies: H&H’s selection of great sporting books for readers to get stuck into

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The eventing career of Princess Anne, the first member of the royal family to compete at an Olympics

Classified ads



Horses for sale

