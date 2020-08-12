Horse & Hound; 13 August 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 13 August, don’t miss our special report from the British Showjumping National Championships at Bolesworth, plus read our “Riding club” special including meet the 2019 champions from across the disciplines and more. Check out our “5 minutes with” showjumper Will Fletcher and eventer Sharon Hunt reveals her life lessons. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we weigh up the pros and cons of using either boots or bandages to protect your horse’s legs, and read our hunting content on great sporting books to get stuck into. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the eventing career of Princess Anne, the first royal to compete at an Olympic Games, and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 13 August 2020
News
- Plans for competition progress as Wales and Scotland get the nod
- Police take action on drivers who pass horses inappropiately
- Guidance for riders stuck in traffic with horses
- Industry must act on disability discrimination
Riding club special
- All in a day’s work: The quadrille impresario
- The champions: We talk to winners across the disciplines
Bolesworth report
- Showjumping: Action from the National Championships
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Clive Milkins
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: “Forward-thinking” young show rider Jasean Spraggett
- 5 minutes with: Showjumper Will Fletcher talks about failing French
- Life lessons: Eventer Sharon Hunt on no longer wishing her life away
- Ones to watch: Laura Collett’s eventing star Mr Bass
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Boots or bandages: We explore which are better for protecting horses’ legs and weigh up the pros and cons of each
Feature
- The H&H podcast: How to listen to interviews with top riders, vital vet advice and the latest news
Reports
- Eventing: Cholmondeley Castle and more
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showing: Highlights
Hunting
- Interesting biographies: H&H’s selection of great sporting books for readers to get stuck into
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The eventing career of Princess Anne, the first member of the royal family to compete at an Olympics
Classified ads
- Horses for sale