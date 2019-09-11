Horse & Hound; 12 September 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 12 September 2019, don’t miss our full report from Burghley Horse Trials including in-depth analysis, pictures, comments and more. Read this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ on keeping stabled horses happy and healthy, and we talk to former teacher and showing rider Vicky Smith in our H&H interview. Plus read Carl Hester’s exclusive comment on why local venues are closing. We also have reports from across the disciplines including showjumping action from Spruce Meadows, showing from Equifest and the RoR Championships, hunting from around the country and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 12 September 2019

News

3D-printing technology creates bespoke helmets

Call for action over doping offence

How any rider can use stats to improve

Burghley report



A 16-year wait: How the result unfolded at Burghley

Relive the action: Riders show how it should be done

Dressage: New faces and a commanding lead by Funnell

Comment: Nick Burton

Cross-country: Three Brits shine amid chaos

Thrills and spills: Caught on camera

Showjumping: Pippa Funnell takes the title

Comment: Harry Meade

Scoreboard: Final results

Burghley young event horse final: A premonition comes true for winning rider

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The stalls handler

Property: Irish gems

Vet clinic: Keeping stabled horses happy and healthy

H&H interview: Former teacher and show rider Vicky Smith

Fix it: Showing producer Kirstine Douglas on preparing a horse for an indoor championship

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: John Whitaker

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Hunting: Richard Gurney

Reports

Eventing: Highlights

Dressage: Manor Grange, Summer Music Festival, highlights and more

Showjumping: Spruce Meadows, Bury Farm and Bucks County

Showing: Equifest, RoR Championships and more

Hunting: Out and about from across the country

Riding club: National Championships

Driving: National Championships

Classified ads



Horses for sale

