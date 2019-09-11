Horse & Hound; 12 September 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 12 September 2019, don’t miss our full report from Burghley Horse Trials including in-depth analysis, pictures, comments and more. Read this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ on keeping stabled horses happy and healthy, and we talk to former teacher and showing rider Vicky Smith in our H&H interview. Plus read Carl Hester’s exclusive comment on why local venues are closing. We also have reports from across the disciplines including showjumping action from Spruce Meadows, showing from Equifest and the RoR Championships, hunting from around the country and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 12 September 2019
News
- 3D-printing technology creates bespoke helmets
- Call for action over doping offence
- How any rider can use stats to improve
Burghley report
- A 16-year wait: How the result unfolded at Burghley
- Relive the action: Riders show how it should be done
- Dressage: New faces and a commanding lead by Funnell
- Comment: Nick Burton
- Cross-country: Three Brits shine amid chaos
- Thrills and spills: Caught on camera
- Showjumping: Pippa Funnell takes the title
- Comment: Harry Meade
- Scoreboard: Final results
- Burghley young event horse final: A premonition comes true for winning rider
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The stalls handler
- Property: Irish gems
- Vet clinic: Keeping stabled horses happy and healthy
- H&H interview: Former teacher and show rider Vicky Smith
- Fix it: Showing producer Kirstine Douglas on preparing a horse for an indoor championship
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: John Whitaker
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Hunting: Richard Gurney
Reports
- Eventing: Highlights
- Dressage: Manor Grange, Summer Music Festival, highlights and more
- Showjumping: Spruce Meadows, Bury Farm and Bucks County
- Showing: Equifest, RoR Championships and more
- Hunting: Out and about from across the country
- Riding club: National Championships
- Driving: National Championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale