Horse & Hound; 12 November 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 12 November, don’t miss our “Vet special” including bringing horses back safely from injury, plus we explore the fetlock, read our essential guide to equine dental care and much more. Eventing Olympic gold medallist Leslie Law reveals his life lessons and meet Carl Hester’s British team prospect, En Vogue. Enjoy our hunting content, including a day’s hunting with the Ludlow and the Mid Devon. Check out our reports from across the disciplines and read our nostalgic feature “Legends of the sport”, in which we reflect on the career of British eventing star Kilbarry, plus much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 12 November 2020
News
- Award-winning businesswoman hopes to inspire BAME community
- Lockdown restrictions clarified for equestrians
- Action needed on firework menace
Vet special
- Negating injury: Bringing horses back safely
- Fetlock injuries: Delving into the details of this complex joint
- Remote solutions: How does telemedicine work?
- Teeth and mouth health: An essential guide
- Cancer in horses: The most prevalent types
- Stereotypies: The effects of crib-biting and weaving
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
People and horses
- H&H interview: Showing duo Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott
- All in a day’s work: Equine film producer Nathan Horrocks
- Life lessons: Eventing Olympic gold medallist Leslie Law on patience
- In the spotlight: Carl Hester’s British team prospect, En Vogue
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Post-colic care: The process from hospital to home after a colic operation
Feature
- Products: Stay warm and cosy with our selection of winter jackets
Hunting
- A day’s hunting: A warm welcome at the Ludlow
- Hunter of a lifetime: “A bargain buy and the kindest gentleman” Mac
- Teamwork at the fore: Out with the Mid Devon
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
- Showing: Highlights
- Racing: Wincanton, Doncaster and Keeneland
- Point-to-point: Highlights
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: British three-day eventing star, Kilbarry
Classified ads
- Horses for sale