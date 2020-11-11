Horse & Hound; 12 November 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 12 November, don’t miss our “Vet special” including bringing horses back safely from injury, plus we explore the fetlock, read our essential guide to equine dental care and much more. Eventing Olympic gold medallist Leslie Law reveals his life lessons and meet Carl Hester’s British team prospect, En Vogue. Enjoy our hunting content, including a day’s hunting with the Ludlow and the Mid Devon. Check out our reports from across the disciplines and read our nostalgic feature “Legends of the sport”, in which we reflect on the career of British eventing star Kilbarry, plus much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 12 November 2020

News

Award-winning businesswoman hopes to inspire BAME community

Lockdown restrictions clarified for equestrians

Action needed on firework menace

Vet special

Negating injury: Bringing horses back safely

Fetlock injuries: Delving into the details of this complex joint

Remote solutions: How does telemedicine work?

Teeth and mouth health: An essential guide

Cancer in horses: The most prevalent types

Stereotypies: The effects of crib-biting and weaving

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

People and horses

H&H interview: Showing duo Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott

All in a day’s work: Equine film producer Nathan Horrocks

Life lessons: Eventing Olympic gold medallist Leslie Law on patience

In the spotlight: Carl Hester’s British team prospect, En Vogue

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Post-colic care: The process from hospital to home after a colic operation

Feature



Products: Stay warm and cosy with our selection of winter jackets

Hunting

A day’s hunting: A warm welcome at the Ludlow

Hunter of a lifetime: “A bargain buy and the kindest gentleman” Mac

Teamwork at the fore: Out with the Mid Devon

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Showing: Highlights

Racing: Wincanton, Doncaster and Keeneland

Point-to-point: Highlights

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: British three-day eventing star, Kilbarry

Classified ads



Horses for sale

