Horse & Hound; 12 May 2022

Horse & Hound

    • This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 12 May, features our 20-page Badminton Horse Trials report, which includes analysis of how Laura Collett produced a record-breaking win on London 52, plus all the other key stories from the British spring five-star. We also bring you an exclusive interview with polo star turned coach Julian Hipwood. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how bent legs can be treated when diagnosed in foals, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 12 May 2022

    News

    • Warning of the consequences of unlicensed teaching
    • Frangibles and collectives are under discussion
    • Brexit and Covid exacerbate vet shortage
    • World Championships preparations continue apace

    Badminton special report

    • The story: How Laura Collett produced a record-breaking win on London 52
    • Dressage: Tom McEwen sets an early lead on Toledo De Kerser
    • Opinion: Dressage judge Peter Storr
    • Cross-country: Eric Winter’s track proves to be the ultimate test
    • Course analysis: The fences that had the greatest influence on Saturday
    • Showjumping: Who crept up and down the order?
    • Opinion: Course-designer Kelvin Bywater
    • The scoreboard: Every riders’ final result

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Mark Phillips
    • Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
    • Showing: Simon Richardson

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Polo star turned coach Julian Hipwood
    • All in a day’s work: Equine retreat pioneer
    • In the spotlight: Showing star Glenside Matthew’s Flower Of Scotland
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Bent legs in focus: How bent legs can be treated when diagnosed in foals 

    Kit and property

    • Property: Homes with less than five acres
    • Products: Fly rugs 

    Hunting

    • Silver Spur report: A veteran pairing gallop to hunt ride victory
    • Opinion: Marcus Armytage

    Reports

    • Eventing: Badminton Grassroots Championships, Port Eliot, Chilham Castle and more
    • Showing: BSPS Winter Champs, South of England Spring and more
    • Showjumping: Northcote Stud, Chepstow Spring International and international news
    • Dressage: Le Mans CDI4*, Kingswood EC, Northallerton EC and Hunters Equestrian
    • Point-to-point: Minehead Harriers and West Somerset, Derwent and more

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

