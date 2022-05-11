Horse & Hound; 12 May 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 12 May, features our 20-page Badminton Horse Trials report, which includes analysis of how Laura Collett produced a record-breaking win on London 52, plus all the other key stories from the British spring five-star. We also bring you an exclusive interview with polo star turned coach Julian Hipwood. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at how bent legs can be treated when diagnosed in foals, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 12 May 2022

News

Warning of the consequences of unlicensed teaching

Frangibles and collectives are under discussion

Brexit and Covid exacerbate vet shortage

World Championships preparations continue apace

Badminton special report

The story: How Laura Collett produced a record-breaking win on London 52

Dressage: Tom McEwen sets an early lead on Toledo De Kerser

Opinion: Dressage judge Peter Storr

Cross-country: Eric Winter’s track proves to be the ultimate test

Course analysis: The fences that had the greatest influence on Saturday

Showjumping: Who crept up and down the order?

Opinion: Course-designer Kelvin Bywater

The scoreboard: Every riders’ final result

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Simon Richardson

People and horses

H&H interview: Polo star turned coach Julian Hipwood

All in a day’s work: Equine retreat pioneer

In the spotlight: Showing star Glenside Matthew’s Flower Of Scotland

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Bent legs in focus: How bent legs can be treated when diagnosed in foals

Kit and property

Property: Homes with less than five acres

Products: Fly rugs

Hunting

Silver Spur report: A veteran pairing gallop to hunt ride victory

Opinion: Marcus Armytage

Reports

Eventing: Badminton Grassroots Championships, Port Eliot, Chilham Castle and more

Showing: BSPS Winter Champs, South of England Spring and more

Showjumping: Northcote Stud, Chepstow Spring International and international news

Dressage: Le Mans CDI4*, Kingswood EC, Northallerton EC and Hunters Equestrian

Point-to-point: Minehead Harriers and West Somerset, Derwent and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

