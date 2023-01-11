Horse & Hound; 12 January 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 12 January, features our training special, which includes a boot camp with Scott Brash where the Olympic gold medallist shares exercises he uses at home, plus we investigate what makes a good coach, and plenty more besides. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with up-and-coming Welsh jump jockey Sean Bowen, take a look at a day in the life of a stunt rider and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, equine flu and vaccinations have been fast-moving topics over the past couple of years – we bring you what you need to know now. We have an exclusive columns from Carl Hester, Kim Bailey and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for dressage, racing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we spend a day with the Pipewell Foot Beagles and Westerby Bassets, plus meet hunter of a lifetime Bob, the former point-to-pointer who’s clever on his feet on Exmoor, plus we go hunting in the Netherlands.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 12 January 2023

News

BD changes stance on neurectomy procedures

Jumping elimination rule in the spotlight

Changes to whip rules

Equestrians named in new year honours

Training special

Brash boot camp: The Olympic gold medallist shares exercises he uses at home

The whole picture: How riders can benefit from holistic training

Empowering riders: What makes a good coach

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Racing: Kim Bailey

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Up-and-coming Welsh jump jockey Sean Bowen

All in a day’s work: The stunt rider

A vet’s life: On duty at the Golden Horseshoe

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Flu facts: Equine flu and vaccinations have been fast-moving topics over the past couple of years – we bring you what you need to know now

Kit and property

Boot up: A selection of wellies to keep your feet warm and dry

Weather the elements: Homes which come with an all-weather arena

Features

Sponsor support: Our series on how to make money from horses continues

‘The best days of our lives’: Schools that nurture children’s equestrian passion

Hunting

‘Mustard mixed with green’: A day with the Pipewell Foot Beagles and Westerby Bassets

Hunter of a Lifetime: Bob, the former point-to-pointer who’s clever on his feet on Exmoor

‘Grandstand views of hounds’: Hunting in the Netherlands

Reports

Showjumping: Onley Grounds Winter Classic, Hogmanay Show at Morris EC and more

Dressage: Merrist Wood College, Vale View EC, Tall Trees Arena, Onley Grounds EC, Felbridge and more

Racing: Sandown Park

Pointing: North Cornwall, West Percy and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine