Horse & Hound; 12 January 2023

Horse & Hound

    • This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 12 January, features our training special, which includes a boot camp with Scott Brash where the Olympic gold medallist shares exercises he uses at home, plus we investigate what makes a good coach, and plenty more besides. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with up-and-coming Welsh jump jockey Sean Bowen, take a look at a day in the life of a stunt rider and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, equine flu and vaccinations have been fast-moving topics over the past couple of years – we bring you what you need to know now. We have an exclusive columns from Carl Hester, Kim Bailey and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for dressage, racing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we spend a day with the Pipewell Foot Beagles and Westerby Bassets, plus meet hunter of a lifetime Bob, the former point-to-pointer who’s clever on his feet on Exmoor, plus we go hunting in the Netherlands.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 12 January 2023

    News

    • BD changes stance on neurectomy procedures
    • Jumping elimination rule in the spotlight
    • Changes to whip rules
    • Equestrians named in new year honours

    Training special

    • Brash boot camp: The Olympic gold medallist shares exercises he uses at home
    • The whole picture: How riders can benefit from holistic training
    • Empowering riders: What makes a good coach

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Carl Hester
    • Racing: Kim Bailey
    • Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Up-and-coming Welsh jump jockey Sean Bowen
    • All in a day’s work: The stunt rider
    • A vet’s life: On duty at the Golden Horseshoe
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Flu facts: Equine flu and vaccinations have been fast-moving topics over the past couple of years – we bring you what you need to know now

    Kit and property

    • Boot up: A selection of wellies to keep your feet warm and dry
    • Weather the elements: Homes which come with an all-weather arena

    Features

    • Sponsor support: Our series on how to make money from horses continues
    • ‘The best days of our lives’: Schools that nurture children’s equestrian passion

    Hunting

    • ‘Mustard mixed with green’: A day with the Pipewell Foot Beagles and Westerby Bassets
    • Hunter of a Lifetime: Bob, the former point-to-pointer who’s clever on his feet on Exmoor
    • ‘Grandstand views of hounds’: Hunting in the Netherlands

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Onley Grounds Winter Classic, Hogmanay Show at Morris EC and more
    • Dressage: Merrist Wood College, Vale View EC, Tall Trees Arena, Onley Grounds EC, Felbridge and more 
    • Racing: Sandown Park
    • Pointing: North Cornwall, West Percy and more

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

