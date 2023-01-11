Horse & Hound; 12 January 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 12 January, features our training special, which includes a boot camp with Scott Brash where the Olympic gold medallist shares exercises he uses at home, plus we investigate what makes a good coach, and plenty more besides. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with up-and-coming Welsh jump jockey Sean Bowen, take a look at a day in the life of a stunt rider and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, equine flu and vaccinations have been fast-moving topics over the past couple of years – we bring you what you need to know now. We have an exclusive columns from Carl Hester, Kim Bailey and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for dressage, racing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we spend a day with the Pipewell Foot Beagles and Westerby Bassets, plus meet hunter of a lifetime Bob, the former point-to-pointer who’s clever on his feet on Exmoor, plus we go hunting in the Netherlands.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 12 January 2023
News
- BD changes stance on neurectomy procedures
- Jumping elimination rule in the spotlight
- Changes to whip rules
- Equestrians named in new year honours
Training special
- Brash boot camp: The Olympic gold medallist shares exercises he uses at home
- The whole picture: How riders can benefit from holistic training
- Empowering riders: What makes a good coach
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Racing: Kim Bailey
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Up-and-coming Welsh jump jockey Sean Bowen
- All in a day’s work: The stunt rider
- A vet’s life: On duty at the Golden Horseshoe
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Flu facts: Equine flu and vaccinations have been fast-moving topics over the past couple of years – we bring you what you need to know now
Kit and property
- Boot up: A selection of wellies to keep your feet warm and dry
- Weather the elements: Homes which come with an all-weather arena
Features
- Sponsor support: Our series on how to make money from horses continues
- ‘The best days of our lives’: Schools that nurture children’s equestrian passion
Hunting
- ‘Mustard mixed with green’: A day with the Pipewell Foot Beagles and Westerby Bassets
- Hunter of a Lifetime: Bob, the former point-to-pointer who’s clever on his feet on Exmoor
- ‘Grandstand views of hounds’: Hunting in the Netherlands
Reports
- Showjumping: Onley Grounds Winter Classic, Hogmanay Show at Morris EC and more
- Dressage: Merrist Wood College, Vale View EC, Tall Trees Arena, Onley Grounds EC, Felbridge and more
- Racing: Sandown Park
- Pointing: North Cornwall, West Percy and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more