Horse & Hound; 11 October 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 11 October 2018, check out our bumper Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) report, plus we also bring you the 2018 H&H Awards shortlist and much more. We also talk to seven-time Olympian Andrew Hoy and in this week’s Vet Clinic we look at treatments for tooth decay. Don’t miss our Autumn clothing feature, bringing you the best items for the chilly months ahead, plus, read reports from across the disciplines including eventing action, dressage, hunting and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 October 2018
News
- HOYS puissance winner clear 7ft 1in
- Changes in store for Olympia dressage
- When a ‘hobby’ means trouble with the taxman
H&H Awards: the shortlist — vote for you 2018 favourites
- Professional rider
- Horse of the Year
- Inspiration of the Year
- Moment of the Year
- Amateur rider
- Young rider
- Groom of the Year
- Vet of the Year
- Volunteer of the Year
- Club of the Year
Features
- Autumn clothing: Our best picks for the chilly months
- Hunt hero: The South and West Wilts’ Philip Doggrell
- Jim Barrington: We talk to the Countryside Alliance welfare consultant
- Hunter of a lifetime: ‘Bold as bold’ Winter Brook
- Stable yard facelift: How to jazz up your yard
HOYS report
- Showing: Jayne Ross’ sixth supreme
- Comment: Robert Walker
- Comment: Julie Templeton
- Showjumping: Belgian rider beats bevy of Brits
- Comment: Matt Sampson
- Driving: An unexpected win and a comeback triumph
- Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin’s HOYS hat-trick
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Country fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper
- Property: North-east gems
- Vet clinic: Treatments for tooth decay
- H&H interview: Seven-time Olympian Andrew Hoy
- Fix it: Showjumper David Simpson on finding the perfect stride
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Carl Hester
Reports
- Hunting: Out and about with the Duke of Buccleuch and the North Cotswold
- Eventing: Little Downham and highlights
- Dressage: Oldencraig and highlights
- Showjumping: Nations Cup final in Barcelona
- Racing: Longchamp
- Endurance: Red Dragon Festival of Endurance
- Riding club: Dressage to Music Championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale