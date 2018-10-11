Horse & Hound; 11 October 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 11 October 2018, check out our bumper Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) report, plus we also bring you the 2018 H&H Awards shortlist and much more. We also talk to seven-time Olympian Andrew Hoy and in this week’s Vet Clinic we look at treatments for tooth decay. Don’t miss our Autumn clothing feature, bringing you the best items for the chilly months ahead, plus, read reports from across the disciplines including eventing action, dressage, hunting and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 October 2018

News

HOYS puissance winner clear 7ft 1in

Changes in store for Olympia dressage

When a ‘hobby’ means trouble with the taxman

H&H Awards: the shortlist — vote for you 2018 favourites



Professional rider

Horse of the Year

Inspiration of the Year

Moment of the Year

Amateur rider

Young rider

Groom of the Year

Vet of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Club of the Year

Features

Autumn clothing: Our best picks for the chilly months

Hunt hero: The South and West Wilts’ Philip Doggrell

Jim Barrington: We talk to the Countryside Alliance welfare consultant

Hunter of a lifetime: ‘Bold as bold’ Winter Brook

Stable yard facelift: How to jazz up your yard

HOYS report

Showing: Jayne Ross’ sixth supreme

Comment: Robert Walker

Comment: Julie Templeton

Showjumping: Belgian rider beats bevy of Brits

Comment: Matt Sampson

Driving: An unexpected win and a comeback triumph

Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin’s HOYS hat-trick

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Country fashion designer Jade Holland Cooper

Property: North-east gems

Vet clinic: Treatments for tooth decay

H&H interview: Seven-time Olympian Andrew Hoy



Fix it: Showjumper David Simpson on finding the perfect stride

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Carl Hester

Reports

Hunting: Out and about with the Duke of Buccleuch and the North Cotswold

Eventing: Little Downham and highlights



Dressage: Oldencraig and highlights

Showjumping: Nations Cup final in Barcelona

Racing: Longchamp

Endurance: Red Dragon Festival of Endurance

Riding club: Dressage to Music Championships

Classified ads



Horses for sale

