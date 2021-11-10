Horse & Hound; 11 November 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 11 November, we bring you our veteran special, which includes a look at the pressures and joys of taking on a superstar schoolmaster and much more. We also bring you an interview with outgoing British Show Horse Association chairman Nigel Hollings, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at successful treatments that rely on a horse’s owner as well as the vet. In addition, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing, point-to-point and dressage from around the UK, plus a range of hunting features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 11 November 2021

News

Questions asked as modern pentathlon axes riding phase

Riders urged to act during anti-bullying week

Fears over Scottish hunting consultation

Concerns for judges’ ability to identify obesity

Veteran special

Stellar schoolmasters: The pressures and joys of taking on a hotshot horse

A final flourish: Older horses who excelled in Tokyo

The twilight years: Pros and cons of taking on a horse later in its life

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Robert Walker

People and horses

H&H interview: Outgoing British Show Horse Association chairman Nigel Hollings

All in a day’s work: Heavy horse specialist

In the spotlight: Foxhunter champion Billy Nikon

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Working together: Successful treatment relies on a horse’s owner as well as the vet

Kit and property

Living the dream: Swoon over these big-budget homes, whether it’s your reality or just a fantasy

Digestive health essentials: Supplements designed to support your horse throughout the year

Hunting

“Walls! Walls! More walls!”: A day with the Galway Blazers in Ireland

Hunter of a lifetime: Ben, the ultimate family horse who is in his 19th season

Hunting in France: A beginners’ guide

Fantasy hunting with Frank Houghton Brown

Reports

Dressage: Quest Championships, Field House EC, Mendip Plains EC, Hunters Equestrian and more

Showjumping: Keysoe Winter Classic, English Home Pony International, international news and more

Eventing: Aston-le-Walls

Racing: Aintree, Sandown, Wincanton and Breeders’ Cup Classic

Point-to-point: South Wold and Portman

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Shergar, a winner on the track but best known for the tragedy surrounding his terrible death

