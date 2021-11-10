Horse & Hound; 11 November 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 11 November, we bring you our veteran special, which includes a look at the pressures and joys of taking on a superstar schoolmaster and much more. We also bring you an interview with outgoing British Show Horse Association chairman Nigel Hollings, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at successful treatments that rely on a horse’s owner as well as the vet. In addition, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing, point-to-point and dressage from around the UK, plus a range of hunting features.
News
- Questions asked as modern pentathlon axes riding phase
- Riders urged to act during anti-bullying week
- Fears over Scottish hunting consultation
- Concerns for judges’ ability to identify obesity
Veteran special
- Stellar schoolmasters: The pressures and joys of taking on a hotshot horse
- A final flourish: Older horses who excelled in Tokyo
- The twilight years: Pros and cons of taking on a horse later in its life
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Outgoing British Show Horse Association chairman Nigel Hollings
- All in a day’s work: Heavy horse specialist
- In the spotlight: Foxhunter champion Billy Nikon
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Working together: Successful treatment relies on a horse’s owner as well as the vet
Kit and property
- Living the dream: Swoon over these big-budget homes, whether it’s your reality or just a fantasy
- Digestive health essentials: Supplements designed to support your horse throughout the year
Hunting
- “Walls! Walls! More walls!”: A day with the Galway Blazers in Ireland
- Hunter of a lifetime: Ben, the ultimate family horse who is in his 19th season
- Hunting in France: A beginners’ guide
- Fantasy hunting with Frank Houghton Brown
Reports
- Dressage: Quest Championships, Field House EC, Mendip Plains EC, Hunters Equestrian and more
- Showjumping: Keysoe Winter Classic, English Home Pony International, international news and more
- Eventing: Aston-le-Walls
- Racing: Aintree, Sandown, Wincanton and Breeders’ Cup Classic
- Point-to-point: South Wold and Portman
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Shergar, a winner on the track but best known for the tragedy surrounding his terrible death
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more