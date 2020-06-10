Horse & Hound; 11 June 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 11 June, don’t miss our “Royal special” in which The Queen reveals her favourite horses from across the disciplines. In this week’s “Vet clinic” read advice on guarding against sore eyes in horses and in H&H interview we talk to eventer and The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall. Check out our hunting content on why so many great hunters come from Ireland, and don’t miss the horses to watch ahead of Royal Ascot. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look back at the dressage career of Jennie Loriston-Clarke, and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 June 2020
News
- Eventing to restart within weeks
- Input sought on easing lockdown restrictions
- Rise in legal cases after buying unseen
Royal special
- H&H interview: Top eventer and The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall
- The Queen’s favourites: Her Majesty reveals to H&H her most-loved horses from across the disciplines
Education special
- University research: How academic institutions are a platform for vital studies
- Online training: Upskilling from home
People and horses
- 5 minutes with: Champion point-to-point jockey Gina Andrews
- All in a day’s work: The Team GBR farrier
- We can’t wait to see: In-hand star Heronsmill Tiger Lily
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hutning diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
- Racing: Kim Bailey
Vet clinic
- The equine eye: Advice on guarding against sore or sun-damaged eyes in horses
Training
- Lockdown fitness: A variety-packed exercise routine for riders
- Life lessons: Showjumper William Funnell on icons, breeding and more
Preview
- Royal Ascot: Trainers and jockeys on the horses they can’t wait to see
Report
- Racing: Behind closed doors action from Newmarket
Hunting
- Irish hunters: We explore why so many great hunters come from the Emerald Isle
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Britain’s first dressage medallist Jennie Loriston-Clarke, who put the sport on the map in this country
Classified ads
- Horses for sale