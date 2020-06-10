Horse & Hound; 11 June 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 11 June, don’t miss our “Royal special” in which The Queen reveals her favourite horses from across the disciplines. In this week’s “Vet clinic” read advice on guarding against sore eyes in horses and in H&H interview we talk to eventer and The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall. Check out our hunting content on why so many great hunters come from Ireland, and don’t miss the horses to watch ahead of Royal Ascot. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look back at the dressage career of Jennie Loriston-Clarke, and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 June 2020

News

Eventing to restart within weeks

Input sought on easing lockdown restrictions

Rise in legal cases after buying unseen

Royal special

H&H interview: Top eventer and The Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall

The Queen’s favourites: Her Majesty reveals to H&H her most-loved horses from across the disciplines

Education special

University research: How academic institutions are a platform for vital studies

Online training: Upskilling from home

People and horses

5 minutes with: Champion point-to-point jockey Gina Andrews

All in a day’s work: The Team GBR farrier

We can’t wait to see: In-hand star Heronsmill Tiger Lily

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hutning diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

Racing: Kim Bailey

Vet clinic



The equine eye: Advice on guarding against sore or sun-damaged eyes in horses

Training

Lockdown fitness: A variety-packed exercise routine for riders

Life lessons: Showjumper William Funnell on icons, breeding and more

Preview

Royal Ascot: Trainers and jockeys on the horses they can’t wait to see

Report

Racing: Behind closed doors action from Newmarket

Hunting

Irish hunters: We explore why so many great hunters come from the Emerald Isle

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Britain’s first dressage medallist Jennie Loriston-Clarke, who put the sport on the map in this country

Classified ads



Horses for sale

