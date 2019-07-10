Horse & Hound; 11 July 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 11 July 2019, check out our EXCLUSIVE interview with Lucinda Green, she reveals why she’s not quitting the saddle quite yet despite a crashing fall. Read our full report from the Hartpury Festival of Dressage where Charlotte Dujardin lay down the gauntlet ahead of the European Championships. Don’t miss our article on how to avoid buying a death trap horsebox, plus in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore the signs that a horse’s bladder isn’t healthy and update you with all that’s new in the vet world, including an update on Cushing’s disease.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 July 2019

News

Questions asked over lack of eventing entries

Business rates relief could reduce costs

Calls for action over death trap horseboxes

Three riders suspended for abusing their horses

Features

Defying the odds: The inspiring para showjumpers pushing for Paralympic status

Products: Supplements to aid the respiratory system

Stable safety: Steps to reduce risk of fire and more

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The cloning entrepreneur

Property: Over £5million

Vet clinic: Signs a horse’s bladder isn’t healthy, plus what’s new in the vet world

H&H interview: Six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green shares her views

Fix it: Eventer Dannie Morgan on creating power rather then speed in the arena

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Dressage: Anna Ross

Breeding: Tullis Matson

Showjumping: Ben Townley

Showing: Rebecca Penny

Reports

Eventing: Barbury, Aske and highlights



and highlights Dressage: Hartpury and highlights

Showjumping: Keysoe, Royal Norfolk and international highlights

Showing: National Hunter Show and more

Hunting: Wales and Border Counties hound show

Racing: Sandown Park

