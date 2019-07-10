Horse & Hound; 11 July 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 11 July 2019, check out our EXCLUSIVE interview with Lucinda Green, she reveals why she’s not quitting the saddle quite yet despite a crashing fall. Read our full report from the Hartpury Festival of Dressage where Charlotte Dujardin lay down the gauntlet ahead of the European Championships. Don’t miss our article on how to avoid buying a death trap horsebox, plus in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore the signs that a horse’s bladder isn’t healthy and update you with all that’s new in the vet world, including an update on Cushing’s disease.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 July 2019
News
- Questions asked over lack of eventing entries
- Business rates relief could reduce costs
- Calls for action over death trap horseboxes
- Three riders suspended for abusing their horses
Features
- Defying the odds: The inspiring para showjumpers pushing for Paralympic status
- Products: Supplements to aid the respiratory system
- Stable safety: Steps to reduce risk of fire and more
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The cloning entrepreneur
- Property: Over £5million
- Vet clinic: Signs a horse’s bladder isn’t healthy, plus what’s new in the vet world
- H&H interview: Six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green shares her views
- Fix it: Eventer Dannie Morgan on creating power rather then speed in the arena
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Breeding: Tullis Matson
- Showjumping: Ben Townley
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
Reports
- Eventing: Barbury, Aske and highlights
- Dressage: Hartpury and highlights
- Showjumping: Keysoe, Royal Norfolk and international highlights
- Showing: National Hunter Show and more
- Hunting: Wales and Border Counties hound show
- Racing: Sandown Park
Classified ads
- Horses for sale