Horse & Hound; 11 January 2024

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 11 January, don’t miss our training special, which includes advice from top event rider Harry Meade with his simple steps to big results, plus we provide you wit ha guide to interval training. We also go behind-the-scenes with dual Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell and we also put the spotlight on niche careers within the equine industry. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we shed light on the equine microbiome. We have an exclusive column from Rosie Williams, CEO of British Eventing. This week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the Co Limerick, plus reflect on some Boxing Day emotions, meet Alice Fox-Pitt’s Jason, the pony that made her, and Rory Knight Bruce reveals the details behind his fantasy day of hunting.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 11 January 2024
News
- New post-Brexit controls coming
- Top rider in court
- Riders’ role in shaping sport’s future
- Clarification on new wormer rules
- Rise in auctions gives Britain a boost
Training special
- Simple steps to big results: Learn from top event rider Harry Meade
- When less is more: Guide to interval training
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Rosie Williams, CEO of British Eventing
People & horses
- Access all areas: Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell
- All in a day’s work: The browband and showing accessories maker
- In the spotlight: Lottie Fry’s rising dressage star Kjento
- The way we were: Our nostalgia series continues
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
A world of their own: The equine microbiome
Property, kit and features
- The full package: Properties with everything
- Fill your boots: Wellies to keep you warm and dry
- A slice of paradise: Horsey heaven in Italy
- Niche careers: From tailor to therapist to athlete representative
Hunting
- ‘The best hounds in the world!’: Out with the Co Limerick
- From the field: Boxing Day emotions
- The pony that made me: Alice Fox-Pitt’s Jason
- Fantasy hunting: With Rory Knight Bruce
Reports
- Showjumping: Onley Grounds Winter Classic
- Dressage: Bury Farm, Merrist Wood and more
- Racing: Plumpton, Newcastle and more
- Point-to-Point: North Cornwall
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more