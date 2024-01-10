Horse & Hound; 11 January 2024





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 11 January, don’t miss our training special, which includes advice from top event rider Harry Meade with his simple steps to big results, plus we provide you wit ha guide to interval training. We also go behind-the-scenes with dual Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell and we also put the spotlight on niche careers within the equine industry. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we shed light on the equine microbiome. We have an exclusive column from Rosie Williams, CEO of British Eventing. This week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the Co Limerick, plus reflect on some Boxing Day emotions, meet Alice Fox-Pitt’s Jason, the pony that made her, and Rory Knight Bruce reveals the details behind his fantasy day of hunting.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 11 January 2024

News

New post-Brexit controls coming

Top rider in court

Riders’ role in shaping sport’s future

Clarification on new wormer rules

Rise in auctions gives Britain a boost

Training special

Simple steps to big results: Learn from top event rider Harry Meade

Learn from top event rider Harry Meade
When less is more: Guide to interval training

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Rosie Williams, CEO of British Eventing

People & horses

Access all areas: Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell

Access all areas: Grand National-winning trainer Lucinda Russell
All in a day's work: The browband and showing accessories maker

The browband and showing accessories maker
In the spotlight: Lottie Fry's rising dressage star Kjento

The way we were: Our nostalgia series continues

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A world of their own: The equine microbiome

Property, kit and features

The full package: Properties with everything

The full package: Properties with everything
Fill your boots: Wellies to keep you warm and dry

Wellies to keep you warm and dry
A slice of paradise: Horsey heaven in Italy

Niche careers: From tailor to therapist to athlete representative

Hunting

‘The best hounds in the world!’: Out with the Co Limerick

Out with the Co Limerick
From the field: Boxing Day emotions

Boxing Day emotions
The pony that made me: Alice Fox-Pitt's Jason

Fantasy hunting: With Rory Knight Bruce

Reports

Showjumping: Onley Grounds Winter Classic

Onley Grounds Winter Classic
Dressage: Bury Farm, Merrist Wood and more

Bury Farm, Merrist Wood and more
Racing: Plumpton, Newcastle and more

Point-to-Point: North Cornwall

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

