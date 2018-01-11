Horse & Hound; 11 January 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 11 January 2018, don’t miss our ‘Nostalgia special’ issue including pin-ups from the past, we talk to those who remember showjumping superstar Stroller and much more. Also, meet the Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class in this week’s ‘Horse hero’ and check out the latest research on feeding, breeding and stable coughs in ‘Vet clinic’. Read our interview with event horse owner Chris Stone and don’t miss our feature on making a comeback to the hunting field. We also have reports from the showjumping action at Liverpool International Horse Show, racing from the Welsh National and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 January 2018
News
- Equestrian community pull together after Liverpool fire
- Showing: How a ban now means a ban in the discipline
- Lab’s claims on genetically modified equines
- Eventing Life: Nations Cup series unveiled, plus wedding bells and submit your photos to win Badminton accreditation
Nostalgia special
- Pin-ups from the past: We find out if the limelight is different for riders today compared to 50 years ago
- Stroller: H&H talks to those who remember the pint-sized showjumping superstar
- Shows of yesteryear: We give a snapshot of the fixtures lost, but not forgotten
- Horsey children through the decades: Our fictional trip back through history… and a flash forward into the future
Features
- Coming back to hunting: H&H’s tips for making a comeback to the hunting field a much less daunting prospect
- Products: Super supplements to keep your horse in top condition
- Alumni networks: We find out how graduates can get the most from the networking game
Regulars
- NEW All in a day’s work: The Duke of Beaufort’s stud groom Margaret Hopkins
- Property: Northumbrian gems
- Vet clinic: The latest research on feeding, breeding and stable coughs
- Horse hero: Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class
- Masterclass: Showjumper Billy Twomey on preparing for jump-offs
- H&H interview: Event horse owner Chris Stone
- NEW Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh plus the ‘fleecy headband’ wearer
Opinion
- Letters, plus magazine editor’s comment
- Hunting: Andrew Sallis
- Showjumping: Laura Renwick
- Dressage: Jason Brautigam
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Reports
- Hunting: Grove and Rufford, plus the Suffolk
- Showjumping: Liverpool International Horse Show, Addington and South View
- Dressage: Highlights
- Racing: Chepstow and Sandown Park
- Point-to-point: Larkhill and Wadebridge
Classified ads
- Horses for sale