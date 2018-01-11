Horse & Hound; 11 January 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 11 January 2018, don’t miss our ‘Nostalgia special’ issue including pin-ups from the past, we talk to those who remember showjumping superstar Stroller and much more. Also, meet the Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class in this week’s ‘Horse hero’ and check out the latest research on feeding, breeding and stable coughs in ‘Vet clinic’. Read our interview with event horse owner Chris Stone and don’t miss our feature on making a comeback to the hunting field. We also have reports from the showjumping action at Liverpool International Horse Show, racing from the Welsh National and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 11 January 2018

News



Equestrian community pull together after Liverpool fire

Showing: How a ban now means a ban in the discipline

Lab’s claims on genetically modified equines

Eventing Life: Nations Cup series unveiled, plus wedding bells and submit your photos to win Badminton accreditation

Nostalgia special



Pin-ups from the past: We find out if the limelight is different for riders today compared to 50 years ago

Stroller: H&H talks to those who remember the pint-sized showjumping superstar

Shows of yesteryear: We give a snapshot of the fixtures lost, but not forgotten

Horsey children through the decades: Our fictional trip back through history… and a flash forward into the future

Features



Coming back to hunting: H&H’s tips for making a comeback to the hunting field a much less daunting prospect

Products: Super supplements to keep your horse in top condition

Alumni networks: We find out how graduates can get the most from the networking game

Regulars



NEW All in a day’s work: The Duke of Beaufort’s stud groom Margaret Hopkins

Property: Northumbrian gems

Vet clinic: The latest research on feeding, breeding and stable coughs

Horse hero: Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class

Masterclass: Showjumper Billy Twomey on preparing for jump-offs

H&H interview: Event horse owner Chris Stone

NEW Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh plus the ‘fleecy headband’ wearer

Opinion

Letters, plus magazine editor’s comment

Hunting: Andrew Sallis

Showjumping: Laura Renwick

Dressage: Jason Brautigam

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Reports

Hunting: Grove and Rufford, plus the Suffolk

Showjumping: Liverpool International Horse Show, Addington and South View

Dressage: Highlights

Racing: Chepstow and Sandown Park

Point-to-point: Larkhill and Wadebridge

