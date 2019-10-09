Horse & Hound; 10 October 2019
In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 10 October 2019, check out our full report from the Horse of the Year Show, including all the showing, showjumping, dressage and driving action. Be inspired for your autumn/winter wardrobe with our clothing special, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into the potential side effects of medical treatments. In H&H interview, we talk to eventer Emily Philp about her Burghley ride that nearly didn’t happen, and don’t miss our hunting features, including H&H’s day out on the hunting field in South Africa.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 10 October 2019
News
- History made as full Irish complement heads to Tokyo
- Safety recommendations made after inquest into eventers’ deaths
- Rallying call to help save festive hunt meets
- Changing attitudes could help stamp out strangles
Horse of the Year Show
- Showing: Jayne Ross cleans up on a brace of horses
- Comment: Nigel Hollings
- Showjumping: Irish enjoy success, with David Simpson taking the top title
- Comment: Harriet Nuttall
- Dressage: Dujardin’s fourth HOYS crown
- Driving: Striking hackney stallion shines in the ring, plus scurry success
Feature
- Autumn clothing: Gain inspiration for your wardrobe during the colder months
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The natural horseman
- Property: Perfect small-holdings with great facilities
- Vet clinic: Potential side effects of medical treatments
- H&H interview: Eventer Emily Philp on her Burghley ride that nearly didn’t happen
- Fix it: Paralympic dressage star Natasha Baker on medium trot perfection
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
- Eventing: Matt Heath
- Dressage: Carl Hester
Hunting
- Out and about: With the South Durham
- Married to the master? Tales from hunting WAGs, plus six rules to always obey
- Legends of the chase: Sir Dennis Boles
- South Africa: A day out with the Cape Hunt
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Handsome” Ozzy
Reports
- Eventing: Osberton and more
- Dressage: Parwood, Bicton Arena and more
- Showjumping: Barcelona Nations Cup final and Solihull
- Riding club: Dressage to Music Championships
- Racing: Longchamp
- Team chasing: Pytchley
Classified ads
- Horses for sale