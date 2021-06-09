{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 10 June 2021

Horse & Hound

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 10 June, we bring you our Royal special, which includes a feature about the horsey childhood enjoyed by young royals, how The Queen’s love of horses has touched the equestrian world and more. We also bring you an interview with Japanese event rider Toshiyuki Tanaka on Tokyo hopes, take a look back at the career of Toytown, Zara Tindall’s world champion and more. You can also read veterinary advice on how to maintain soundness and minimise problems through the summer. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, racing, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 10 June 2021

    News

    • International recognition for grooms
    • Fifth man could compete and rider licences on the cards
    • Final Tokyo preparations underway
    • National road safety work ongoing after police responses disappoint

    Royal special

    • All in a day’s work: The royal horse transporter
    • The House of Windsor effect: How The Queen’s love of horses has touched the equestrian world
    • A royally good start: The horsey childhood enjoyed by young royals
    • Legends of the sport: Toytown, Zara Tindall’s world champion

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Mary King
    • Dressage: Pammy Hutton
    • Showing: Julie Templeton

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Japanese event rider Toshiyuki Tanaka on Tokyo hopes and more
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Feet first: How to maintain soundness and minimise problems through the summer

    Features

    • Summer lovin’: Dealing with common summer health problems, from flies to dehydration and sunburn

    Kit

    • Fight against flies: A selection of fly rugs

    Reports

    • Eventing: Juniors and British pony championships at Belsay, Pontispool, Shelford and Borde Hill
    • Showjumping: Pyecombe, Valkenswaard, St Gallen, Kronenburg and Herts County
    • Dressage: Myerscough College Para Winter Championships, Prestige Equestrian Winter Regionals, Snowball Farm, Solihull EC, Petley Wood EC
    • Showing: Herts County, BSPS Area 9B, Sports Horse Breeding Southern Regional, NPS Area 5, BSPS Working Sports Pony Show and more
    • Racing: The Derby Festival
    • Point-to-point: Berks & Bucks Draghounds, Albrighton & Woodland (South), Exmoor Foxhounds, South Tetcott and more

    Hunting

    • How to take the first steps: If you’d like to give hunting a go, follow our advice about what to do now to prepare for winter

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

    Get your magazine