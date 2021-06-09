Horse & Hound; 10 June 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 10 June, we bring you our Royal special, which includes a feature about the horsey childhood enjoyed by young royals, how The Queen’s love of horses has touched the equestrian world and more. We also bring you an interview with Japanese event rider Toshiyuki Tanaka on Tokyo hopes, take a look back at the career of Toytown, Zara Tindall’s world champion and more. You can also read veterinary advice on how to maintain soundness and minimise problems through the summer. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, racing, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.
News
- International recognition for grooms
- Fifth man could compete and rider licences on the cards
- Final Tokyo preparations underway
- National road safety work ongoing after police responses disappoint
Royal special
- All in a day’s work: The royal horse transporter
- The House of Windsor effect: How The Queen’s love of horses has touched the equestrian world
- A royally good start: The horsey childhood enjoyed by young royals
- Legends of the sport: Toytown, Zara Tindall’s world champion
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mary King
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Japanese event rider Toshiyuki Tanaka on Tokyo hopes and more
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Feet first: How to maintain soundness and minimise problems through the summer
Features
- Summer lovin’: Dealing with common summer health problems, from flies to dehydration and sunburn
Kit
- Fight against flies: A selection of fly rugs
Reports
- Eventing: Juniors and British pony championships at Belsay, Pontispool, Shelford and Borde Hill
- Showjumping: Pyecombe, Valkenswaard, St Gallen, Kronenburg and Herts County
- Dressage: Myerscough College Para Winter Championships, Prestige Equestrian Winter Regionals, Snowball Farm, Solihull EC, Petley Wood EC
- Showing: Herts County, BSPS Area 9B, Sports Horse Breeding Southern Regional, NPS Area 5, BSPS Working Sports Pony Show and more
- Racing: The Derby Festival
- Point-to-point: Berks & Bucks Draghounds, Albrighton & Woodland (South), Exmoor Foxhounds, South Tetcott and more
Hunting
- How to take the first steps: If you’d like to give hunting a go, follow our advice about what to do now to prepare for winter
Classified ads
- Horses for sale