Horse & Hound; 10 June 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 10 June, we bring you our Royal special, which includes a feature about the horsey childhood enjoyed by young royals, how The Queen’s love of horses has touched the equestrian world and more. We also bring you an interview with Japanese event rider Toshiyuki Tanaka on Tokyo hopes, take a look back at the career of Toytown, Zara Tindall’s world champion and more. You can also read veterinary advice on how to maintain soundness and minimise problems through the summer. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, racing, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 10 June 2021

News

International recognition for grooms

Fifth man could compete and rider licences on the cards

Final Tokyo preparations underway

National road safety work ongoing after police responses disappoint

Royal special



All in a day’s work: The royal horse transporter

The House of Windsor effect: How The Queen’s love of horses has touched the equestrian world

A royally good start: The horsey childhood enjoyed by young royals

Legends of the sport: Toytown, Zara Tindall’s world champion

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mary King

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showing: Julie Templeton

People and horses

H&H interview: Japanese event rider Toshiyuki Tanaka on Tokyo hopes and more

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Feet first: How to maintain soundness and minimise problems through the summer

Features

Summer lovin’: Dealing with common summer health problems, from flies to dehydration and sunburn

Kit

Fight against flies: A selection of fly rugs

Reports

Eventing: Juniors and British pony championships at Belsay, Pontispool, Shelford and Borde Hill

Showjumping: Pyecombe, Valkenswaard, St Gallen, Kronenburg and Herts County

Dressage: Myerscough College Para Winter Championships, Prestige Equestrian Winter Regionals, Snowball Farm, Solihull EC, Petley Wood EC

Showing: Herts County, BSPS Area 9B, Sports Horse Breeding Southern Regional, NPS Area 5, BSPS Working Sports Pony Show and more

Racing: The Derby Festival

Point-to-point: Berks & Bucks Draghounds, Albrighton & Woodland (South), Exmoor Foxhounds, South Tetcott and more

Hunting

How to take the first steps: If you’d like to give hunting a go, follow our advice about what to do now to prepare for winter

Classified ads



Horses for sale

