Horse & Hound; 10 February 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 10 February, contains an access all areas feature with showjumper Harry Charles, who was a triple winner at the London International Horse Show. This week’s H&H interview is with outgoing British Show Pony Society chairman Pat Pattinson, plus we speak to multitasking amateurs, who explain how they juggle horses and work, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at the odds and options when a horse fractures a bone. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 10 February 2022
News
- Changes needed for horse sport to stay in the Olympics
- Rider weight guidelines positive for horse welfare
- Racing weight changes spark fears for jockeys’ health
- Paid-for forest riding permits in discussion
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
- Showjumping: William Funnell
People and horses
- H&H interview: Outgoing British Show Pony Society chairman Pat Pattinson
- All in a day’s work: BETA’s chief medical officer
- Access All Areas: At home with London International triple winner Harry Charles
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Breaking point: The odds and options when a horse fractures a bone
Features
- Training: Teaching a horse to perform flying changes with confidence
- A vet’s life: Our columnist has to carry out the worst part of his job
- My double life: Multitasking amateurs explain how they juggle horses and work
Kit and property
- Land on your feet: These properties have ready-to-use facilities and plenty of space
- Start them right: Take a look at these bits suitable for beginning a young horse’s education
Hunting
- Mastering their new roles: We meet those who have stepped up to join masterships this season
- Hunter of a lifetime: The “rough, tough and hearty” grey Frankie
- “An intelligent soul who gives life his all:” Andrew Sallis, who is stepping away from hunting after 20 seasons
- Fantasy hunting with Izzy Beckett
Reports
- Showjumping: Solihull RC Winter Classic, Aintree International EC and more
- Dressage: Solihull EC and Parwood EC Area Festivals, Morris EC and Netherton Equestrian
- Racing: Leopardstown, Sandown Park and Wetherby
- Point-to-point: South East Hunts Club, Combined Service at Larkhill and Sinnington
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more