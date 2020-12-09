Horse & Hound; 10 December 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 10 December, don’t missthe announcement of this year’s Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore what happens if horses don’t drink enough water, plus check out our nostalgic feature on the remarkable horse, who changed the face of dressage, Totilas. We also find out the life lessons of event rider Daisy Berkeley and we focus on the Bicester with Whaddon Chase hunt in our Pack of the week feature. Plus, read reports from the High Profile Show at Keyso, top racing action from Sandown and Aintree and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 10 December 2020
News
- Employers warned to prepare for minimum wage changes
- The show must go on in 2021
- Government consults on live transport of horses to slaughter
- Covid-19 sport rules confusion
Horse & Hound Awards in partnernship with NAF
- Lifetime Achievement
- Horserail Moment of the Decade
- Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade and Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Decade
- SEIB Horse of the Decade and Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Decade
- Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year and NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year
- Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year and Asorbine Groom of the Year
- Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year and Dengie Volunteer of the Year
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Dan Sherriff
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Dressage rider Sonnar Murray-Brown
- All in a day’s work: Bridleless rider
- Life lessons: Event rider Daisy Berkeley
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Running dry: What happens if horses don’t drink enough water
Kit focus
- First aid products: Keep these items on hand
Hunting
- Pack of the week: The Bicester with Whaddon Chase
- Legends of the chase: Amateur huntsman Charles Stirling
- Adapting to survive and thrive: Kennel-sharing arrangements
- Hunter of a lifetime: Mad Max, the powerful jumper
Reports
- Dressage: Keysoe High Profile Show
- Showjumping: Oliva Nova and more
- Racing: Sandown Park and Aintree
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The stallion who broke records and changed the face of dressage, Totilas
Classified ads
- Horses for sale