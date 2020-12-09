Horse & Hound; 10 December 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 10 December, don’t missthe announcement of this year’s Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore what happens if horses don’t drink enough water, plus check out our nostalgic feature on the remarkable horse, who changed the face of dressage, Totilas. We also find out the life lessons of event rider Daisy Berkeley and we focus on the Bicester with Whaddon Chase hunt in our Pack of the week feature. Plus, read reports from the High Profile Show at Keyso, top racing action from Sandown and Aintree and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 10 December 2020

News

Employers warned to prepare for minimum wage changes

The show must go on in 2021

Government consults on live transport of horses to slaughter

Covid-19 sport rules confusion

Horse & Hound Awards in partnernship with NAF



Lifetime Achievement

Horserail Moment of the Decade

Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade and Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Decade

SEIB Horse of the Decade and Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Decade

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year and NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year and Asorbine Groom of the Year

Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year and Dengie Volunteer of the Year

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Dan Sherriff

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Dressage rider Sonnar Murray-Brown

All in a day’s work: Bridleless rider

Life lessons: Event rider Daisy Berkeley

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Running dry: What happens if horses don’t drink enough water

Kit focus

First aid products: Keep these items on hand

Hunting

Pack of the week: The Bicester with Whaddon Chase

Legends of the chase: Amateur huntsman Charles Stirling

Adapting to survive and thrive: Kennel-sharing arrangements

Hunter of a lifetime: Mad Max, the powerful jumper

Reports

Dressage: Keysoe High Profile Show

Showjumping: Oliva Nova and more

Racing: Sandown Park and Aintree

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The stallion who broke records and changed the face of dressage, Totilas

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine