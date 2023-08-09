Horse & Hound; 10 August 2023

The cover star of this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 10 August, is Chilli Morning, the wonderful stallion who won Badminton and was a championship medallist with William Fox-Pitt. We take a nostalgic look back at his career in our legends of the sport feature. Also inside is our full form guide for the eventing Europeans, containing all you need to know about the competitors, plus score sheets for you to fill in while watching the action. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we share what you need to know about Lyme disease. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Simon Reynolds for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you a report from West of England Hound Show.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 10 August 2023
News
- Hickstead’s Nations Cup disappointment and hopes for the future
- Sport director candidates hope to cater better for dressage riders
- Collaboration key in fighting equine obesity
Eventing Euros form guide
- Full form guide: vital statistics, plus score sheets for you to fill in
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Simon Reynold
People and horses
- H&H interview: World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers
- All in a day’s work: The British barrel racer
- In the spotlight: Bubby Upton’s five-star campaigner Cola
- Memory Lane: US showjumper Mary Chapot wins at Hickstead in 1968/li>
Vet clinic
- On the lookout for Lyme: what you need to know about Lyme disease
Kit and property
- Epic estates: three extraordinary equestrian set-ups
- Moving at his best: joint supplements to support your horse
Reports
- Showjumping: National Championships and more
- Showing: NPS Summer Championships, New Forest and Hampshire County and more
- Eventing: Dauntsey, Bishop Burton and more
- Dressage: Sparsholt College, Northallerton, Bury Farm and more
Hunting
- Foxtrot and Foreman dance to victory: West of England Hound Show
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Badminton winner and medallist Chilli Morning
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more