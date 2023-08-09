Horse & Hound; 10 August 2023





The cover star of this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 10 August, is Chilli Morning, the wonderful stallion who won Badminton and was a championship medallist with William Fox-Pitt. We take a nostalgic look back at his career in our legends of the sport feature. Also inside is our full form guide for the eventing Europeans, containing all you need to know about the competitors, plus score sheets for you to fill in while watching the action. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we share what you need to know about Lyme disease. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Simon Reynolds for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you a report from West of England Hound Show.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 10 August 2023

News

Hickstead’s Nations Cup disappointment and hopes for the future

Sport director candidates hope to cater better for dressage riders

Collaboration key in fighting equine obesity

Eventing Euros form guide

Full form guide: vital statistics, plus score sheets for you to fill in

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showing: Simon Reynold

People and horses

H&H interview: World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers

All in a day’s work: The British barrel racer

In the spotlight: Bubby Upton’s five-star campaigner Cola

Memory Lane: US showjumper Mary Chapot wins at Hickstead in 1968/li>

Vet clinic

On the lookout for Lyme: what you need to know about Lyme disease

Kit and property

Epic estates: three extraordinary equestrian set-ups

Moving at his best: joint supplements to support your horse

Reports

Showjumping: National Championships and more

Showing: NPS Summer Championships, New Forest and Hampshire County and more

Eventing: Dauntsey, Bishop Burton and more

Dressage: Sparsholt College, Northallerton, Bury Farm and more

Hunting

Foxtrot and Foreman dance to victory: West of England Hound Show

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Badminton winner and medallist Chilli Morning

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

