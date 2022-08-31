Horse & Hound; 1 September 2022





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 1 September, you can read our Burghley form guide, which includes our analysis of every horse and rider in the field this year. Also in this week’s issue, read our interview with Sweden’s new world showjumping champion Henrik von Eckermann, plus don’t miss our Access All Areas feature with Yasmin Ingham, British squad member for the eventing World Championships. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world and this week’s exclusive columns are from Pammy Hutton and Nick Skelton. The Vet Clinic focuses on everything you need to know about horses’ blood. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping, dressage and Pony Club action from around the UK, plus don’t miss the latest instalment in the diary of a new huntsman in our hunting pages.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 September 2022

News

Research on effects of shoes in showjumpers

Second chance for animals saved from “devastating cruelty”

A step forward for grooms

Vet banned for failing to follow “stupid” rules

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Nick Skelton

People and horses

H&H interview: Sweden’s new world showjumping champion Henrik von Eckermann

All in a day’s work: The pet bereavement specialist

Access All Areas: Yasmin Ingham, British squad member for the eventing World Championships

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Life force: Everything you need to know about horses’ blood

Features

Burghley 2022 entries: Every horse and rider in the field analysed

“Smile, listen and do as you’re told”: Pony Club dads in the spotlight

Kit focus

New in the ring: A hybrid helmet suitable for cycling and riding, “Encouragemints”, a red light therapy pen and more

Reports

Eventing: Blair Castle, Frickley Park, Blindley Heath and West Wilts

Dressage: Under-25 European Championships, Mount Ballan Summer Regionals, plus Area Festivals at Field House, Moreton Equestrian Centre and

Onley Grounds

Onley Grounds Showjumping: Chepstow, Chard and Denbigh and Flint

Showing: British Show Pony Society Summer Championships, Dublin, Pembrokeshire County, Ashbourne, Mid Wales Summer and Mid Herts Country at Bury Farm EC

Pony Club Championships

Hunting

Recharging batteries, ready to go: Diary of a new huntsman

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

