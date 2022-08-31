Horse & Hound; 1 September 2022

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 1 September, you can read our Burghley form guide, which includes our analysis of every horse and rider in the field this year. Also in this week’s issue, read our interview with Sweden’s new world showjumping champion Henrik von Eckermann, plus don’t miss our Access All Areas feature with Yasmin Ingham, British squad member for the eventing World Championships. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world and this week’s exclusive columns are from Pammy Hutton and Nick Skelton. The Vet Clinic focuses on everything you need to know about horses’ blood. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping, dressage and Pony Club action from around the UK, plus don’t miss the latest instalment in the diary of a new huntsman in our hunting pages.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 September 2022
News
- Research on effects of shoes in showjumpers
- Second chance for animals saved from “devastating cruelty”
- A step forward for grooms
- Vet banned for failing to follow “stupid” rules
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Nick Skelton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Sweden’s new world showjumping champion Henrik von Eckermann
- All in a day’s work: The pet bereavement specialist
- Access All Areas: Yasmin Ingham, British squad member for the eventing World Championships
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Life force: Everything you need to know about horses’ blood
Features
- Burghley 2022 entries: Every horse and rider in the field analysed
- “Smile, listen and do as you’re told”: Pony Club dads in the spotlight
Kit focus
- New in the ring: A hybrid helmet suitable for cycling and riding, “Encouragemints”, a red light therapy pen and more
Reports
- Eventing: Blair Castle, Frickley Park, Blindley Heath and West Wilts
- Dressage: Under-25 European Championships, Mount Ballan Summer Regionals, plus Area Festivals at Field House, Moreton Equestrian Centre and
Onley Grounds
- Showjumping: Chepstow, Chard and Denbigh and Flint
- Showing: British Show Pony Society Summer Championships, Dublin, Pembrokeshire County, Ashbourne, Mid Wales Summer and Mid Herts Country at Bury Farm EC
- Pony Club Championships
Hunting
- Recharging batteries, ready to go: Diary of a new huntsman
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more