Horse & Hound; 1 November 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 1 November 2018, don’t miss our ‘Winter vet special’ including features on equine skin conditions, gastric ulcers, castration and much more. Also read our ‘National Hunt special’, we speak to top jump jockey Brian Hughes, meet exciting chaser Politologue and more, plus check out this week’s ‘H&H interview’ — we talk to team chasing queen Yvonne Goss. We have reports from the eventing action in Pau, team chasing and racing reports, plus dressage from the Quest Championships and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 1 November 2018
News
- Eventing rule changes are revised
- New endurance committee to tackle issues
- Riders think they know more than they do
Winter vet special
- Healthy skin: Common equine skin conditions
- Gastric ulcers: The signs and symptoms to watch for
- Coughing: Protect your yard and horse from sniffles
- Going shoeless: Would your horse benefit?
- Equine castration: The potential risks involved
- Show ring faults: Which pose serious problems
- Products: Supplements, feed and more to help your horses’ gut and lungs
National Hunt special
- Brian Hughes: The top jockey on his season hopes
- A horse to watch: Exciting chaser Politologue
- Must-visit courses: Be sure to tick these off your list
Features
- Hunter of a lifetime: The “phenomenal” Buck
- Hunt stalwart: Whipper-in David Crocker
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Bookmaker Ben Keith
- Property: Essex life
- Vet clinic: The dos and don’ts of sheath cleaning
- H&H interview: Team chasing queen Yvonne Goss
- Fix it: Eventer Jesse Campbell on jumping drops
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Richard Gurney
- Eventing: Mark Todd
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: David Cole
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
- NEW Racing: Kim Bailey
Reports
- Hunting: Coakham Bloodhounds, plus the Sinnington and Farquhar’s Diary
- Eventing: Pau and highlights
- Dressage: Quest Championships and highlights
- Showjumping: Arena UK, South View and international highlights
- Showing: Countryside Live
- Team chasing: Cotswold
- Racing: Cheltenham and Aintree
Classified ads
- Horses for sale