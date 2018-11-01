Horse & Hound; 1 November 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 1 November 2018, don’t miss our ‘Winter vet special’ including features on equine skin conditions, gastric ulcers, castration and much more. Also read our ‘National Hunt special’, we speak to top jump jockey Brian Hughes, meet exciting chaser Politologue and more, plus check out this week’s ‘H&H interview’ — we talk to team chasing queen Yvonne Goss. We have reports from the eventing action in Pau, team chasing and racing reports, plus dressage from the Quest Championships and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 1 November 2018

News

Eventing rule changes are revised

New endurance committee to tackle issues

Riders think they know more than they do

Winter vet special



Healthy skin: Common equine skin conditions

Gastric ulcers: The signs and symptoms to watch for

Coughing: Protect your yard and horse from sniffles

Going shoeless: Would your horse benefit?

Equine castration: The potential risks involved

Show ring faults: Which pose serious problems

Products: Supplements, feed and more to help your horses’ gut and lungs

National Hunt special



Brian Hughes: The top jockey on his season hopes

A horse to watch: Exciting chaser Politologue

Must-visit courses: Be sure to tick these off your list

Features

Hunter of a lifetime: The “phenomenal” Buck

Hunt stalwart: Whipper-in David Crocker

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Bookmaker Ben Keith

Property: Essex life

Vet clinic: The dos and don’ts of sheath cleaning

H&H interview: Team chasing queen Yvonne Goss



Fix it: Eventer Jesse Campbell on jumping drops

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Richard Gurney

Eventing: Mark Todd

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: David Cole

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

NEW Racing: Kim Bailey

Reports

Hunting: Coakham Bloodhounds, plus the Sinnington and Farquhar’s Diary

Eventing: Pau and highlights



Dressage: Quest Championships and highlights

Showjumping: Arena UK, South View and international highlights

Showing: Countryside Live

Team chasing: Cotswold

Racing: Cheltenham and Aintree

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today