Horse & Hound; 1 July 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 1 July, we bring you our tack special, which includes expert advice from saddle fitters and more. Plus, don’t miss an interview with Derby winning jockey Adam Kirby, take a closer look at Charlotte Dujardin’s Olympic hopeful, and more. We also investigate why a woman is yet to win a showjumping or eventing Olympic gold medal and put the spotlight on summer allergies in horses. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 1 July 2021
News
- Covid throws more obstacles in the way of Tokyo preparation
- Ethics of horse sport in the spotlight
- Considering equine mental health in euthanasia decisions
- New Riding for the Disabled chair’s plans for the future
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Derby winning jockey Adam Kirby
- All in a day’s work: Chris Carrel on shoeing horses for The Queen
- In the spotlight: Mount St John Freestyle – Charlotte Dujardin’s Olympic hope with a heart of gold
- 5 minutes with…: North Yorkshire show horse producer Magnus Nicholson
- Legends of the sport: Marius Voigt-Logistik – the dentist Hinrich Romeike’s Olympic gold medal winner
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Summer allergies: When coughing, sneezing or skin bumps could indicate a problem
Features
- Olympic glory: Why a woman is yet to win eventing or showjumping gold
- Farriery: Shoeing specifically for discipline and performance
Tack special
- Saddle fit: Experts reveal why the rider’s comfort is as important as that of the horse
- Products: Best saddles for your sport and budget
Hunting
- Huntsmen’s horses: The animals who switch disciplines with aplomb
Reports
- Showjumping: Hickstead Jumping Championships, Bicton Pony Premier and LGCT Paris
- Showing: Royal Cheshire County, BSPS Midsummer Show, NPS Area 20, Aintree National Show, Derbyshire Festival and more
- Eventing: Nunney, Frickley Park Area Festival, Stratford Hills and Rackham
- Dressage:Mount Ballan, Hartpury, Hunters, Belmoredean, Aike Grange Stud and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale