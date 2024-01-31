Horse & Hound; 1 February 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 1 February, don’t miss our interview with Carl Hester’s head groom Lucy Scudamore. We also meet the horses that cost just £1 and went on to great success, and we also put five- star eventer SRS Kan Do in the spotlight. Plus, in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate the causes and treatment of splints. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Kim Bailey for dressage and racing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the New Forest, plus we bring you the latest news in Hunting Life and read Gareth Watchman’s exclusive column.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 February 2024

News

Officials in riders’ tents at top events?

Frangibles, falls and eventing safety

One horse a week still dying on Britain’s roads

Dutch ban on bandages at shows

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Racing: Kim Bailey

People & horses

H&H interview: Carl Hester’s head groom Lucy Scudamore

All in a day’s work: The sport horse producers

In the spotlight: Five- star eventer SRS Kan Do

The way we were: Our nostalgia series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Understanding splints: Causes and treatment

Features

‘Six figures of talent for £1’: When a gamble pays off

New in the ring: Kit

Let it grow: Pasture management

Hunting

Changes afoot in the Forest: A day with the New Forest

Hunting Life: New name but same location for ‘Peterborough’

Opinion: Gareth Watchman

Reports

Dressage: Vale View High Profile, Arena UK Winter Regionals and more

Showjumping: Aintree International EC and Kelsall Hill Winter Classic

Showing: BSPS Area 1B

Racing: Cheltenham

Point-to-point: Royal Royal Artillery, Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace, Percy and South Dorset

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine