Horse & Hound; 1 February 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 1 February, don’t miss our interview with Carl Hester’s head groom Lucy Scudamore. We also meet the horses that cost just £1 and went on to great success, and we also put five- star eventer SRS Kan Do in the spotlight. Plus, in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate the causes and treatment of splints. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Kim Bailey for dressage and racing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, showing, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the New Forest, plus we bring you the latest news in Hunting Life and read Gareth Watchman’s exclusive column.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 February 2024
News
- Officials in riders’ tents at top events?
- Frangibles, falls and eventing safety
- One horse a week still dying on Britain’s roads
- Dutch ban on bandages at shows
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People & horses
- H&H interview: Carl Hester’s head groom Lucy Scudamore
- All in a day’s work: The sport horse producers
- In the spotlight: Five- star eventer SRS Kan Do
- The way we were: Our nostalgia series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Understanding splints: Causes and treatment
Features
- ‘Six figures of talent for £1’: When a gamble pays off
- New in the ring: Kit
- Let it grow: Pasture management
Hunting
- Changes afoot in the Forest: A day with the New Forest
- Hunting Life: New name but same location for ‘Peterborough’
- Opinion: Gareth Watchman
Reports
- Dressage: Vale View High Profile, Arena UK Winter Regionals and more
- Showjumping: Aintree International EC and Kelsall Hill Winter Classic
- Showing: BSPS Area 1B
- Racing: Cheltenham
- Point-to-point: Royal Royal Artillery, Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace, Percy and South Dorset
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more