Horse & Hound; 1 December 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 1 December, features our full Christmas gift guide for 2022, which includes a brilliant range of present ideas for the special people, horses and dogs in your life. Also in this week’s issue, we go inside world dressage medallist Gareth Hughes’ yard, and the Vet Clinic pages offers advice to help you ensure horses get the full dose of whatever medicines they might currently be prescribed. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and John Whitaker for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover showing, dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. We also have features surrounding vets’ lives, some lovely properties currently on the market, and in this week’s hunting pages, we spend a day with the Iveagh, meet hunter of a lifetime Murroe, who was hunted by a top jockey and a 10-year-old, and plenty more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 1 December 2022

News

‘End of an era’ as Tina Cook steps down from top-level eventing

Six-monthly flu vaccination a ‘moral responsibility’

Everyone has a role in reducing equine obesity

Jockey’s ‘unreserved’ apology for cocaine use

Christmas gift guide

Presents to please: Make her smile at Christmas

The main man: For the man in your life

Outside the box: Gifts for the person who has everything

Fuel their ambition: Presents for children

Four-legged friends: Fun and practical treats for your horse or dog

Stuff the stockings: Bits and bobs for under £25

Festive flavours: Who doesn’t want a present they can eat – or drink?

A festive message: Charity Christmas cards

Fireside reads: Check out our book reviews

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: John Whitaker

People and horses

H&H interview: Inside world dressage medallist Gareth Hughes’ yard

All in a day’s work: The children’s author

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Making the medicine go down: Advice to help you ensure horses get the full dose

Features

A vet’s life: ‘My Damascene moment’

Distinctive dwellings: Properties you won’t forget

Hunting

A broader form of education: Gap years

Hunter of a lifetime: Murroe, who was hunted by a top jockey and a 10-year-old

Stars of the County Down: A day with the Iveagh

Four out of four for Davidson: Yeomanry Ride

Hunt stalwart: Hunting farmer Mark Warner

Reports

Showing: Show Teams and Rising Stars champions of champions

Dressage: Myerscough College and more

Showjumping: Onley Grounds and Leyland Court

Racing: Newbury, Newcastle and Tokyo

Point-to-point: Hursley Hambledon and Border

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine