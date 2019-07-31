Horse & Hound; 1 August 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 1 August 2019, check out our full report from the Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead, including all the showing and showjumping action, plus expert comments and analysis. Also, read all about Mark Todd hanging up his eventing boots (again), and don’t miss this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ — what to expect from your ex-racehorse’s health and behaviour. We also investigate the risk of buying horses wrapped up in fraud, and read reports from across the disciplines, including eventing, racing, polo and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 1 August 2019
News
- Tributes paid as legend bows out
- First British European Championships team announced
- Riders ‘put on notice’ over horses involved in fraud
RIHS report
- Showing: Team Hood shine with dazzling comeback
- Comment: Allan Robertson
- Showjumping: German rider takes King George glory
- Comment: Amy Inglis
- Eventing: First-timers sail to a speedy win
Features
- H&H Awards 2019 in partnership with NAF: Nominate your heroes in 11 different categories
- A bout of seconditis: The top riders who have often had to settle as bridesmaid
- New in the ring: The latest innovative gear
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Military farrier Adam Cooper
- Property: Close to Hickstead showground
- Vet clinic: How owners can give ex-racehorses a flying start in a new discipline
- H&H interview: We talk to Tokyo 2020 course-designer Derek di Grazia on the buzz of the job and more
- Fix it: Showjumper Graham Babes on maintaining straightness and control down a combination
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Eventing: Mary King
Reports
- Dressage: Hickstead, plus junior and young rider European Championships
- Eventing: Burgham, Frickley Park and more
- Showjumping: Royal Lancashire
- Showing: Mid-Herts Country
- Hunting: Festival of Hunting
- Racing: Ascot
- Polo: Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club
Classified ads
- Horses for sale