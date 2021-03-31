{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 1 April 2021

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 1 April, we bring you the dressage special, which includes a look into the mental health of riders in this discipline, an investigation into what is required to achieve true collection and more. We also bring you the kit special, which includes a look into how riding hats are tested and the technical fabrics used in riding clothes. You can also read veterinary advice on how what to do if your horse injures his stifle, an interview with US-based British showjumper Emily Ward, a feature on strong horses and how riders have built a partnership with them and much more. We also have reports from eventing at Oasby, international showjumping in Florida and racing from Dubai, Newbury and Doncaster.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 1 April 2021

    News

    • Delight and frustration as outdoor sport restarts
    • EHV: last British horses prepare to leave Valencia tour venue
    • Updated showing competition “blueprint” released to organisers
    • How to discuss obesity to save equine lives

    Dressage special

    • A mental health: Why dressage riders can suffer from poor mental health and how to seek help
    • The pinnacle of training: What is required to achieve true collection?
    • The power of perception: We look at whether dressage is misunderstood and if so, why

    Kit special

    • Use your head: How riding hats are tested – and understanding the different standards and jargon
    • Dress to impress: The technical fabrics used in riding clothes

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Mark Phillips
    • Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
    • Showing: Rebecca Penny

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: US-based British showjumper Emily Ward
    • All in a day’s work: The travel adventurer
    • In the spotlight: Champion amateur hunter Lowmoor Windsor, ridden by Lorna Blake
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Inside the stifle: How this joint works and what can go wrong

    Features

    • Finding the key: Strong horses and how riders have built a partnership with them

    Reports

    • Eventing: Oasby elite
    • Showjumping: Florida
    • Racing: Dubai, Newbury and Doncaster

    Hunting

    • Hounds of a lifetime: Eight huntsmen name the hounds they’ll never forget
    • McCoy: The “absolute treasure” who had no brakes, but was outstanding on Northumberland’s steep hills

    Nostalgia

    • The show pony who swept the board in the 1950s

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

