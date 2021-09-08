Horse & Hound; 9 September

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 9 September, we bring you the full run down of all the action at Bicton five-star, with winner Gemma Tattersall featuring as our cover star (credit: Nico Morgan Photography). After an action-packed week of sport, we also bring you full analysis of the European Showjumping Championships. For dressage fans we speak to US Olympic dressage silver medallist Sabine Schut-Kery for the H&H interview and this week’s Vet Clinic asks what should you expect of your vet? In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.
News
- Riders speak out against frangible penalties
- Questions after horses die in breakdown collision
- Pandemic highlights need to plan ahead to avoid laminitis
- Longer turnout periods may reduce risk of injury
Bicton five-star
- Overview: Britain’s first five-star since 2019
- In pictures: Great moments from Bicton
- Dressage: Pippa Funnell’s early lead, plus opinion from ground jury member Jane Tolley
- Cross-country: Just two combinations finish penalty-free, plus map
- Showjumping: Tattersall jumps clear on Chilli Knight
- Leaderboard: Full scores
Showjumping Europeans
- Overview: What made this championships great
- Team: Britain’s ninth-placed young squad take home plenty of positives
- Individual: André Thieme is crowned champion
- In pictures: Triumphant moments from Riesenbeck
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Working hunter course-designer Graham Barclay
People and horses
- H&H interview: US Olympic dressage silver medallist Sabine Schut-Kery
- All in a day’s work: The Olympic forge manager
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Line of duty: What should you expect of your vet? We look at the demands of the profession
Features
- Happy hacking: Properties with excellent riding on their doorsteps kit
- Smooth finish: A selection of clippers to consider as winter approaches hunting
- Life after hunting: The career options – and support – for those coming out of hunt service
Reports
- Eventing: Wellington, Shelford Manor, young rider European Championships, Launceston and more
- Showing: British Show Pony Society Summer Championships, Staffordshire County and more
- Dressage: World Breeding Championships, Bicton Arena Area Festival, Midway Champs and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more