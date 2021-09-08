Horse & Hound; 9 September





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 9 September, we bring you the full run down of all the action at Bicton five-star, with winner Gemma Tattersall featuring as our cover star (credit: Nico Morgan Photography). After an action-packed week of sport, we also bring you full analysis of the European Showjumping Championships. For dressage fans we speak to US Olympic dressage silver medallist Sabine Schut-Kery for the H&H interview and this week’s Vet Clinic asks what should you expect of your vet? In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 September 2021

News

Riders speak out against frangible penalties

Questions after horses die in breakdown collision

Pandemic highlights need to plan ahead to avoid laminitis

Longer turnout periods may reduce risk of injury

Bicton five-star

Overview: Britain’s first five-star since 2019

In pictures: Great moments from Bicton

Dressage: Pippa Funnell’s early lead, plus opinion from ground jury member Jane Tolley

Cross-country: Just two combinations finish penalty-free, plus map

Showjumping: Tattersall jumps clear on Chilli Knight

Leaderboard: Full scores

Showjumping Europeans

Overview: What made this championships great

Team: Britain’s ninth-placed young squad take home plenty of positives

Individual: André Thieme is crowned champion

In pictures: Triumphant moments from Riesenbeck

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Working hunter course-designer Graham Barclay

People and horses

H&H interview: US Olympic dressage silver medallist Sabine Schut-Kery

All in a day’s work: The Olympic forge manager

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Line of duty: What should you expect of your vet? We look at the demands of the profession

Features

Happy hacking: Properties with excellent riding on their doorsteps kit

Smooth finish: A selection of clippers to consider as winter approaches hunting

Life after hunting: The career options – and support – for those coming out of hunt service

Reports

Eventing: Wellington, Shelford Manor, young rider European Championships, Launceston and more

Showing: British Show Pony Society Summer Championships, Staffordshire County and more

Dressage: World Breeding Championships, Bicton Arena Area Festival, Midway Champs and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

