Horse & Hound; 9 September

Carol Phillips Carol Phillips

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 9 September, we bring you the full run down of all the action at Bicton five-star, with winner Gemma Tattersall featuring as our cover star (credit: Nico Morgan Photography). After an action-packed week of sport, we also bring you full analysis of the European Showjumping Championships. For dressage fans we speak to US Olympic dressage silver medallist Sabine Schut-Kery for the H&H interview and this week’s Vet Clinic asks what should you expect of your vet? In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 September 2021

    News

    H&H 9 Sept 2021: News

    • Riders speak out against frangible penalties
    • Questions after horses die in breakdown collision
    • Pandemic highlights need to plan ahead to avoid laminitis
    • Longer turnout periods may reduce risk of injury

    Bicton five-star

    H&H 9 Sept Bicton report

    • Overview: Britain’s first five-star since 2019
    • In pictures: Great moments from Bicton
    • Dressage: Pippa Funnell’s early lead, plus opinion from ground jury member Jane Tolley
    • Cross-country: Just two combinations finish penalty-free, plus map
    • Showjumping: Tattersall jumps clear on Chilli Knight
    • Leaderboard: Full scores

    Showjumping Europeans

    H&H 9 Sept 2021: SJ Euros report

    • Overview: What made this championships great
    • Team: Britain’s ninth-placed young squad take home plenty of positives
    • Individual: André Thieme is crowned champion
    • In pictures: Triumphant moments from Riesenbeck

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Mark Phillips
    • Dressage: Carl Hester
    • Showing: Working hunter course-designer Graham Barclay

    People and horses

    H&H 9 Sept 2021: H&H interview

    • H&H interview: US Olympic dressage silver medallist Sabine Schut-Kery
    • All in a day’s work: The Olympic forge manager
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet Clinic

    H&H 9 Sept 2021: Vet Clinic

    • Line of duty: What should you expect of your vet? We look at the demands of the profession

    Features

    • Happy hacking: Properties with excellent riding on their doorsteps kit
    • Smooth finish: A selection of clippers to consider as winter approaches hunting
    • Life after hunting: The career options – and support – for those coming out of hunt service

    Reports

    • Eventing: Wellington, Shelford Manor, young rider European Championships, Launceston and more
    • Showing: British Show Pony Society Summer Championships, Staffordshire County and more
    • Dressage: World Breeding Championships, Bicton Arena Area Festival, Midway Champs and more

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

