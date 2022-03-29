Horse & Hound; 31 March 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 31 March, is guest edited by William and Alice Fox-Pitt, who are pictured on the cover with William’s five-star rides for this spring: Little Fire, Grafennacht and Oratorio II. Taking control for one week only, William and Alice have tasked our features editor and contributors with creating those articles they most want to read and feel our subscribers will enjoy. Also inside we bring you our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic on how to spot the subtle signs in sport horses that could suggest a problem, plus Legends of the Chase and Hunter of a Lifetime for our hunting enthusiasts. We also have reports from the Harborough Ride and a day with the Middleburg in the USA, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 31 March 2022

News

Brexit: upcoming changes the horseworld needs to know about

New drug can help ease laminitis suffering

Can stabled horses be happy?

Planting trees across the horseworld

Fox-Pitt Guest Edit

H&H interview: Japanese Olympian Kazuma Tomoto

All in a day’s work: Elite groom Jackie Potts

In the spotlight: Banzai Du Loir, Blenheim winner

The secret ingredient: The unsung heroes behind our biggest equestrian stars

I owe it to… Six horses William Fox-Pitt won’t forget

Complementary skills: Riders who mix their usual discipline with cross-training

Access All Areas: Backstage at ITV Racing

“Queen of the yard”: Grand National runner and home-bred Snow Leopardess

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Dressage: Carl Hester

Racing: Kim Bailey

Vet clinic

Spot the subtle signs: the problems that frequently crop up in sport horses – and how early detection can help treat them successfully

Kit, property and more

The delights of Dorset: Rub shoulders with guest editors the Fox-Pitts with these properties in Dorset

Best foot forward: Hoof oils, conditioners and other topical dressings

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Reports

Eventing: Cirencester, Moreton and Oasby

Showjumping: British Showjumping Spring Championships

Showing: UKPH Spring Classic and National Shire Horse Show

Dressage: Wix EC, Sheepgate Equestrian, West Wilts EC, Raeford EC, Stretcholt Farm and Prestige Equestrian

Racing: Dubai World Cup

Point-to-point: Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire and Eglinton, Four Burrow, and Gloucester Races

Hunting

A proper flyer in Virginia: A day with the Middleburg in the USA

Legends of the chase: Brilliant master and huntsman Nigel Baring

An Important victory: Harborough Ride report

Hunter of a lifetime: Paddy, who specialises in ditches and loves hounds

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine