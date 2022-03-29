Horse & Hound; 31 March 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 31 March, is guest edited by William and Alice Fox-Pitt, who are pictured on the cover with William’s five-star rides for this spring: Little Fire, Grafennacht and Oratorio II. Taking control for one week only, William and Alice have tasked our features editor and contributors with creating those articles they most want to read and feel our subscribers will enjoy. Also inside we bring you our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic on how to spot the subtle signs in sport horses that could suggest a problem, plus Legends of the Chase and Hunter of a Lifetime for our hunting enthusiasts. We also have reports from the Harborough Ride and a day with the Middleburg in the USA, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing for readers to enjoy.
News
- Brexit: upcoming changes the horseworld needs to know about
- New drug can help ease laminitis suffering
- Can stabled horses be happy?
- Planting trees across the horseworld
Fox-Pitt Guest Edit
- H&H interview: Japanese Olympian Kazuma Tomoto
- All in a day’s work: Elite groom Jackie Potts
- In the spotlight: Banzai Du Loir, Blenheim winner
- The secret ingredient: The unsung heroes behind our biggest equestrian stars
- I owe it to… Six horses William Fox-Pitt won’t forget
- Complementary skills: Riders who mix their usual discipline with cross-training
- Access All Areas: Backstage at ITV Racing
- “Queen of the yard”: Grand National runner and home-bred Snow Leopardess
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Racing: Kim Bailey
Vet clinic
- Spot the subtle signs: the problems that frequently crop up in sport horses – and how early detection can help treat them successfully
Kit, property and more
- The delights of Dorset: Rub shoulders with guest editors the Fox-Pitts with these properties in Dorset
- Best foot forward: Hoof oils, conditioners and other topical dressings
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Reports
- Eventing: Cirencester, Moreton and Oasby
- Showjumping: British Showjumping Spring Championships
- Showing: UKPH Spring Classic and National Shire Horse Show
- Dressage: Wix EC, Sheepgate Equestrian, West Wilts EC, Raeford EC, Stretcholt Farm and Prestige Equestrian
- Racing: Dubai World Cup
- Point-to-point: Lanarkshire and Renfrewshire and Eglinton, Four Burrow, and Gloucester Races
Hunting
- A proper flyer in Virginia: A day with the Middleburg in the USA
- Legends of the chase: Brilliant master and huntsman Nigel Baring
- An Important victory: Harborough Ride report
- Hunter of a lifetime: Paddy, who specialises in ditches and loves hounds
Classified Ads
Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more