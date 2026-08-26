LeMieux introduces nature-inspired colours for AW26 collection

It’s the launch we’re always waiting for

Franchesca Slack&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Horse wearing new LeMieux AW26 colour Russet saddlepad, fly veil and brushing boots
This season’s colours are inspired by the first glimpse of autumn
(Image credit: LeMieux)

The wait is over – LeMieux officially unveiled its AW26 collection today (26 August). The seasonal lineup includes an array of fresh shades ready for the fashion-conscious equestrians among us to update their autumn wardrobe.

The latest collection features the following colours:

Latest Videos FromHorse & Hound
Franchesca Slack
Franchesca Slack
H&H Products Editor

Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.