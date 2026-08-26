LeMieux introduces nature-inspired colours for AW26 collection

The wait is over – LeMieux officially unveiled its AW26 collection today (26 August). The seasonal lineup includes an array of fresh shades ready for the fashion-conscious equestrians among us to update their autumn wardrobe.

The latest collection features the following colours:

Blackberry – a deep berry-stained tone fresh from the hedgerow

– a deep berry-stained tone fresh from the hedgerow Gooseberry – bold and lustrous, a stand-out gold-toned green

– bold and lustrous, a stand-out gold-toned green Russet – a burnished red-orange, inspired by autumn’s changing leaves

– a burnished red-orange, inspired by autumn’s changing leaves Pear – a light, sandy neutral reminiscent of sun-faded leaves and golden grasses

– a light, sandy neutral reminiscent of sun-faded leaves and golden grasses Spiced earth – a warm burnished brown with soft russet undertones

– a warm burnished brown with soft russet undertones Wild rose – a soft country pink

– a soft country pink Aloe – a soft, dusty blue with a subtle green hue, inspired by cool, silvery foliage

The new LeMieux AW26 colours (Image credit: LeMieux)

The new collection contains both brand-new designs and returning classics in the new shades, alongside an extensive line of matching horsewear, all designed to withstand the demands of cold-weather riding.

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Sarah Gibson, head of design at LeMieux explains that the AW26 collection is inspired by the first glimpse of autumn.

“This season’s palette feels warm, while the products are designed to work hard and in your favour when the weather doesn’t,” she said “It’s about bringing together style, comfort and performance, so riders can enjoy the season, keep doing what they love, and outride the elements.”

LeMieux Suede Dressage Square £49.95 SHOP NOW A must-have for any matchy matchy set with a quilting pattern and contrast piping. LeMieux Vogue Headcollar & Leadrope Set £29.95 SHOP NOW This soft headcollar has fleece inserts with a matching colour co-ordinated leadrope. LeMieux Naomi Pull On Breeches £54.95 SHOP NOW These breeches are made from a stretchy, seamless fabric with a supportive elasticated waistband.

The first product drop of this new LeMieux collection is available now, with further pieces becoming available in September. I’ve chosen some of my favourite items below.

View the complete collection at lemieux.com

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The blackberry colourway is described as “a deep berry-stained tone fresh from the hedgerow” (Image credit: LeMieux)

Editor’s pick of technical products from the new collection