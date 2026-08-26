LeMieux introduces nature-inspired colours for AW26 collection
It’s the launch we’re always waiting for
The wait is over – LeMieux officially unveiled its AW26 collection today (26 August). The seasonal lineup includes an array of fresh shades ready for the fashion-conscious equestrians among us to update their autumn wardrobe.
The latest collection features the following colours:
- Blackberry – a deep berry-stained tone fresh from the hedgerow
- Gooseberry – bold and lustrous, a stand-out gold-toned green
- Russet – a burnished red-orange, inspired by autumn’s changing leaves
- Pear – a light, sandy neutral reminiscent of sun-faded leaves and golden grasses
- Spiced earth – a warm burnished brown with soft russet undertones
- Wild rose – a soft country pink
- Aloe – a soft, dusty blue with a subtle green hue, inspired by cool, silvery foliage
The new collection contains both brand-new designs and returning classics in the new shades, alongside an extensive line of matching horsewear, all designed to withstand the demands of cold-weather riding.
Sarah Gibson, head of design at LeMieux explains that the AW26 collection is inspired by the first glimpse of autumn.
“This season’s palette feels warm, while the products are designed to work hard and in your favour when the weather doesn’t,” she said “It’s about bringing together style, comfort and performance, so riders can enjoy the season, keep doing what they love, and outride the elements.”
The first product drop of this new LeMieux collection is available now, with further pieces becoming available in September. I’ve chosen some of my favourite items below.
View the complete collection at lemieux.com
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Editor’s pick of technical products from the new collection
This essential waterproof jacket provides 10,000mm waterproof protection in a lightweight, flattering silhouette. With practical details, it transitions seamlessly from riding to daily wear.
Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.