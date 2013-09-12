Hiho Silver launches new horseshoe bangle and pendant

Jewellery company Hiho Silver has launched a new sterling silver horseshoe bangle, and sterling silver horseshoe pendant for equestrian lovers.

All products use the “exclusive sterling silver horseshoe that is handmade with a gentle oxidisation on the inside to make it look just like the real thing”, says the company. It also features nail holes for authenticity.

“Our new sterling silver horseshoe has taken a lot of development as we wanted to make something really special that actually looked like a real horseshoe…albeit a sterling silver version,” said Andrew Ransford from Hiho Silver.

“When we finalised this design, we were thrilled and knew it was right for what we wanted. We’ve used it in two great lines, all have the horseshoe as the focal point.”

The pendant costs £45 and the bangle £75.

For more information, visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk