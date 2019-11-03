William Micklem: Breeding bigger is not always better *H&H subscribers*

Blessed are the cobs! I gave a presentation at the recent British Horse Society (BHS) convention in Surrey and had some anxiety over which students I would be given. But I was in luck with two riders on wonderful cobs. However, the sad truth is that riders may struggle to find cobs or small horses, as they are under threat from a breeding industry focused on high-value elite performers — usually big horses with big paces.

This is market forces, but it’s not good for the sport or the industry. Ours is a sport in which the vast majority of riders are female and of novice level, both adults and children, and it’s an industry that has huge untapped potential, given the right horses.