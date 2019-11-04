Stuart Hollings: Malicious finger pointing *H&H subscribers*

The elephant in the room this season was the call for the remeasuring of two prominent 148cm show ponies just before the Royal International (RIHS) in July.

The 2018 RIHS show pony champion, Moluccas Bengal Beauty, measured out nine days before the Hickstead final.Small-Land Dream Maker’s absence was also noted. However, Dream Maker did measure in the following week and went on to stand supreme show pony at the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) summer championships.